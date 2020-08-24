Quiz Week 16 Winners and Solution Key – PaGaLGuY

Hey Puys!

Quiz week 16 is over and it’s time to declare the winners. The winners for the Week 16 quizzes are-

Quants Quiz – Ahmad Ali Sahab, Ruchika Das, Afhrid Sackib, Manaspreet Singh Makan, Bharadwaj Sista

LRDI Quiz – Deepank Sharma, Ruchika Das, Afhrid Sackib, Manaspreet Singh Makan, Abhishek Rathour

Quiz’tory – Afhrid Sackib, Ruchika Das

General Awareness Quiz – Pavani Medavarthi, Afhrid Sackib, Ruchika Das, Sanidhya Tandon

Verbal Ability Quiz – Ahmad Ali Sahab, Ruchika Das, Afhrid Sackib, Manaspreet Singh Makan, Ayush Misra, Amrutesh

Congratulations to all the winners! Your E-certificates will be emailed to you 🙂

Solutions to Week 16 Quizzes:

QUANTS :

1. Shahrukh can row 20 km in 2 hours in still water. If the speed of the stream is 6 kmph, he would take 3⋅75 hours to cover a round trip journey. Find the distance that he would then cover each way.

a) 12 km

b) 15 km

c) 10 km

d) 20 km

Solution:

2. In a 600 m race, Rajkumar gives Sushant a start of 200 m. Ratio of the speeds of Rajkumar and Sushant is 5: 4. Who By what distance does the winner beat the loser?

a) Sushant beats Rajkumar by 100 m

b) Rajkumar beats Sushant by 100 m

c) Rajkumar beats Sushant by 110 m

d) Sushant beats Rajkumar by 110 m

Solution:

Sushant has to run 400 m to finish the race.

In the time Sushant runs 400 m, Rajkumar can run 500 m.

∴ When Sushant finished the race, Rajkumar would have another 100 m to run.

∴ Sushant wins the race and he beats Rajkumar by 100 m.

3. There are 2 classes A and B. If 10 students leave class A and join class B, then the ratio of the number of students in class A and class B would reverse. Find the difference in the numbers of students in class A and class B.

a) 10

b) 15

c) 25

c) 20

Solution:

4. If the price of tea goes up by % 331/ 3 , what should be the percentage by which its consumption must be reduced so that the expenditure on it remains unchanged?

a) 10%

b)40%

c)35%

d) 25%

5. Irfan borrowed ₹26400 at 20% p.a. under compound interest, interest being compounded annually. If he has to repay this in two equal annual instalments, find the value of each installment.

Solution:

a) 17000

b) 18560

c) 17280

d) 21560

Solution:

Let each instalment be ₹x

Value of ₹26400 at the end of the first year = 26400 × 1.2 i.e. ₹31680

As Irfan repaid ₹x at the end of the first year, he has to repay the value of the balance of ₹ (31680 − x) at the end of the second year

⇒ 1⋅2 (31680 − x) = x

∴ x = 17280

LRDI

Study the Pie chart and answer the given questions.

1. If Raju spent ₹ 4,500 more on food and transport together than he spent on rent, then find his monthly expenses (in ₹).

a) 15,000

b) 25,000

c) 30,000

d) 35,000

Solution:

2. If Raju increased his savings, which is currently 10% of his income, by 20% and reduced his expenses by 20%, then his savings would be what percentage of his expenses?

a) 10%

b) 12.5%

c) 15%

d) 16 2/3%

3. Raju spent 20% of his expenditure on ‘others’ on entertainment. This amounted to ₹ 2,100. Find his expenditure on education.

a) 4,500

b) 5,000

c) 6,500

d) None of these

Solution:

4. In the given question below is given a statement followed by two conclusions numbered I and II. You have to assume everything in the statement to be true, then consider the two conclusions together and decide which of them logically follows beyond a reasonable doubt from the information given in the statement. Give answer: a) If Either I or II follows b) If both I and II follow c) Only conclusion II follows d) If only conclusion I follows.

a) Either I or II follows

b) Both I and II follows

c) Only conclusion II follows

d) Only conclusion I follows

5. By 20 minutes past 4, the hour hand has turned through how many degrees? If then the clock is 12 p.m.

a) 100°

b) 110°

c) 120°

d) 130°

Solution:

At 4 o’clock the hour hand is at 4 and has an angle of 30°*4=120°

An Hour hand travels 1/2° per minute In 20 minutes it will travel 20 *(1/2°) = 10°. Adding both we get 120° + 10° = 130°

Option D is the correct answer.

Quiz’tory

1. Paarl, near Cape Town

2. Basque Country

3. The Starry Night

4. Tiananmen Square protests

5. Charles Cornwallis

6. Pike

General Awareness

1. The 52nd amendment to the constitution of India is most closely related to __

a) Extension of Reservations in Government Jobs

b) Provision for special status to Tripura

c) Provisions for increasing age of eligibility for voting

d) Provisions against political defections

2. Who wrote the book Discovery of India?

a) Vikram Seth

b) Rabindranath Tagore

c) Mahatma Gandhi

d) Jawaharlal Nehru

3. Which country awards the Nobel Prize?

a) Ireland

b) Sweden

c) England

d) America

4. Which is the first country to win football World cup?

a) Uruguay

b) India

c) USA

d) UK

5. Which country’s people are seeking help to reduce their alcohol intake, as per the 8th edition of Global Drug Survey 2019?

a) Thailand

b) India

c) Malaysia

d) Singapore

6. Name the country which has become the first Arab country to open a nuclear power plant.

a) United Arab Emirates

b) Lebanon

c) Qatar

d) Kuwait

7. Name the bank which has recently announced the launch of a two-month-long campaign called ‘Kona Kona Umeed’ to lift up hope and optimism among its customers in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

a) Axis Bank

b) Kotak Mahindra Bank

c) Yes Bank

d) HDFC Bank

e) ICICI Bank

8. Name the space organization which has launched “Mars 2020 Perseverance rover mission” with United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket to the Red Planet “Mars”.

a) Roscosmos

b) SpaceX

c) Indian Space Research Organisation

d) National Aeronautics and Space Administration

9. Name the organization which has launched one-stop knowledge portal “MSMESaksham” in association with TransUnion CIBIL.

a) Securities and Exchange Board of India

b) NITI Aayog

c) Life Insurance Corporation of India

d) Small Industries Development Bank of India

10. ___________ has released his new fiction book ‘Legend of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India’.

a) Amish Tripathi

b) Devdutt Pattanaik

c ) Ashwin Sanghi

d) Anand Neelakantan

Verbal Ability

1. Find the synonym of OUTLANDISH

a) Quirky

b) Atypical

c) Conventional

d) Crotchety

2. The four sentences (labelled 1, 2, 3, and 4) given in this question, when properly sequenced, form a coherent paragraph. Choose the most logical order of the sentences from among the four given choices to construct a coherent paragraph.

By reasoning, we mean the mental process of drawing an inference from two or more statements or going from the inference to the statements, which yield that inference. So logical reasoning covers those types of questions, which imply drawing an inference from the problems. Logic means if we take its original meaning, the science of valid reasoning. Clearly, for understanding arguments and for drawing the inference correctly, it is necessary that we should understand the statements first. a) 1234 b) 3124 c) 1243 d) 2341

3.The six sentences (labelled 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6) given in this question, when properly sequenced, form a coherent paragraph. Choose the most logical order of the sentences from among the four given choices to construct a coherent paragraph.

Although there are large regional variations, it is not infrequent to find a large number of people sitting here and there and doing nothing. Once in office, they receive friends and relatives who feel free to call any time without prior appointment. While working, one is struck by the slow and clumsy actions and reactions, indifferent attitudes, procedure rather than outcome orientation, and the lack of consideration for others. Even those who are employed often come late to the office and leave early unless they are forced to be punctual. Work is not intrinsically valued in India. Quite often people visit ailing friends and relatives or go out of their way to help them in their personal matters even during office hours.

a) 54632

b) 514362

c)514263

d)124356

4. There is some________________the fact that the author of a book as sensitive and informed as Indian Artisans did not develop her interest in Native American art until adulthood, for she grew up in a region rich in American Indian culture.

a) irony in

b) satisfaction in

c) doubt about

d) concern about

5. The Maruti has become so ______ that snobbish customers, who believe their tastes are superior to others, are ________ buy this car of the masses

a) reputed….shirking from

b) sought after…. queuing to

c) ubiquitous …. disinclined to

d) affordable …. waiting to

e) convenient …. craving to

Read More