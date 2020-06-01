Quiz Week 4 Winners and Solution Key – PaGaLGuY

Hey Puys, hope you all are doing well amidst this pandemic.

It’s time to announce the winners of the Quiz Week 4! And the winners are (Drum roll please)-

Quants Quiz- Aditya Agarwalla LRDI Quiz- Anamika Agarwal Brand/Logo Quiz- Animesh Bohidar General Awareness Quiz- Animesh Bohidar Verbal Ability Quiz- Kishan Suthar

Congrats to all you guys! Your Prize will be emailed to you soon 🙂

For others, Quiz Week 5 is now live! Please check the banners live on the website to participate.

Solutions-

Quants Quiz Week 4

1. Sarita is twice as old as her son, Varun. If 20 years ago, the age of Sarita was 10 times the age of her son Varun, what is the present age of Sarita ?

a) 38 years

b) 40 years

c) 43 years

d) 45 years

Solution: 45 years

Let the age of son = X years

Age of mother would be =2X

As per question 20 years ago;

10 (X -20) = 2X – 20

10X – 200 = 2X – 20

10X – 2X= – 20 + 200

8X = 180

X= 22.5 years

∴Age of mother = 22.5 * 2 = 45 years

2. Abhi does half as much as work as Bunty in 1/6 of the time taken by Bunty. Together they can complete the work in 10 days. Bunty alone can complete the work in how many days?

a) 20 days

b)30 days

c) 40 days

d) 50 days

Solution: 40 days

Let Bunty does 1 work in x days

Then, Abhi does [1/2] work in x/6 days

To do 1 unit work, Abhi will take x/3 days

That means time ratio of Abhi: Bunty = x: x/3

Or time ratio = 1: 1/3

Or time ratio = 3: 1

As we know that the efficiency ratio is inversely proportional to time ratio

i.e., Efficiency ratio of A: B = 1: 3

ATQ,

(A+B) = 10 days

Total work = days* efficiency of (A+B)

Or, total work = 10 * 4 = 40 units

i.e., B can finish the work in = total work/ efficiency of B

So, B can finish the work in 40/1 = 40 days.

3. A boatman can row a boat at a speed of 20 km/hr in still water. If the speed of the stream is 5 km/hr, in what time the boatman can row a distance of 75 km downstream?

a) 1.5 hours

b) 2 hours

c) 2.5 hours

d) 3 hours

Solution: 3 hours

Speed of boat = 20 km/hr

Speed of stream = 5 km/hr

∴ Speed downstream = 20 + 5= 25 km/hr

Required Time = Apti Boat and streams 32 = Apti Boat and streams 33 = 3 hours

4. Saikat bought an article at 25% less of the marked price and sold it at 15% more than the marked price. Find the profit earned by him.

a) 53.3 %

b) 55%

c) 57.3%

d) 52.3 %

Solution: 53.3 %

Let the marked price be Rs. 100

∵ C.P. = 100 – 25 = 75

And S.P. = 100+15 = 115

Profit (S.P – C.P.) = 115 – 75 =40

Profit % = (Profit /Cost Price) x 100

= (40/75)x100 = 53.3%

5. Find the value of √(12-√(12-√(12-√(12-…..n

a) 3

b) 2√2

c) 4

d) √6

Solution: 3

In case of the same type of root values, subtraction breaks the given number in a consecutive order, so the smallest number will be the answer.

i.e., the number is 12, and the consecutive order of six: 4*3, so the answer is 3.

LRDI Quiz Week 4

1. In the given question below is given a statement followed by two conclusions numbered I and II. You have to assume everything in the statement to be true, then consider the two conclusions together and decide which of them logically follows beyond a reasonable doubt from the information given in the statement. Give answer: (A) If only conclusion I follows (B) If only conclusion II follows (C) If either I or II follows (D) If neither I nor II follows and (E) If both I and II follow.

a) Only Conclusion I follows

b) Only Conclusion II follows

c) Either I or II follows

d) Neither I or II follows

e) Both I and II follows

Solution: Only Conclusion II follows

According to the statement, sea transport is cheaper than road transport in the case of route from Bombay to Jafra, not in all the cases. So, conclusion I does not follow. The statement stresses on the saving of fuel. So, conclusion II follows.

2. Six boys Saikat, Amit, Anand, Alok, Gagan and Harsh are sitting around the hexagonal table each at one corner and are facing the centre of the hexagonal. Saikat is second to the left of Harsh. Amit is the neighbour of Anand and Alok. Gagan is second to the left of Alok. Which of the following are the neighbours of Saikat ?

a) Harsh and Anand

b) Gagan and Anand

c) Alok and Gagan’

d) Data Inadequate

Solution: Gagan and Anand

3. A clock starts at noon. By 10 minutes past 5, the hour hand has turned through ?

a) 145○

b) 150○

c) 155○

d) 160○

Solution: 155○

Angle traced by hour hand in 12 hours = 360 ○

Angle traced by hour hand in 5 hours 10 minutes, i.e. 31/6 hours = (360/12 x 31/6) ○ = 155○

4. How much per cent more is spent on Hockey than that on Golf?

a) 27%

b) 35%

c) 52%

d) 75%

Solution: 75%

5. Total sales of branch B6 for both the years is what per cent of the total sales of branches B3 for both the years?

a) 68.54 %

b) 71.11%

c) 73.17%

d) 75.55%

Solution: 73.17%

Brand/Logo Quiz Week 4

Solutions:

1. Adobe

2. Bank of America

3. Skoda

4. Dropbox

5. Versace

6. Mr. Clean

7. Asics

8. Tableau

9. Kookaburra

10. Kolkata Knight Riders

General Awarness Quiz Week 4

1. Who is named as the new Ambassador for the World Wide Fund (WWF) India’s Environment Education program?

a) Sachin Tendulkar

b) Mahesh Bhupathi

c) Viswanathan Anand

d) Virat Kohli

Solution: Viswanathan Anand

2. Who is the Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)?

a) Gita Gopinath

b) Raghuram Rajan

c) Anshula Kant

d) Abhijit Banerjee

Solution: Gita Gopinath

3. Which Bollywood actor is the face of the RBI twitter campaign emphasized on transacting digitally ?

a) Salman Khan

b) Amitabh Bachchan

c) Akshay Kumar

d) Shahrukh Khan

Solution: Amitabh Bachchan

4. Who is the first Asian Winner of Nobel Prize?

a) V. Raman

b) Rajiv Gandhi

c) Rabindranath Tagore

d) Mother Teresa

Solution: Rabindranath Tagore

5. Which state launched the Cghaat website to facilitate doorstep delivery of fruits and vegetables during the extended lockdown phase?

a) Madhya Pradesh

b) Himachal Pradesh

c) Chhattisgarh

d) Tamil Nadu

Solution: Chhattisgarh

6. Who is the current governor of RBI ?

a) Urjit Patel

b) Raghuram Rajan

c) Shaktikanta Das

d) Bimal Jalan

Solution: Shaktikanta Das

7. Who has scored the maximum runs in World Cup Cricket ?

a) Sachin Tendulkar

b) Viv Richards

c) Javed Miandad

d) Steve Waugh

Solution: Sachin Tendulkar

8. Who is the CEO of the E-commerce giant Amazon?

a) Jeff Bezos

b) Pete Lau

c) Kenichi Ayukawa

d) Ramon Laguarta

Solution: Jeff Bezos

9. E-commerce firm Flipkart, announced the launch of health insurance policies on its platform covering COVID-19, in partnership with which of the following company?

a) ManipalCigna Health Insurance

b) ICICI Lombard

c) Future Generali India Insurance

d) Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

Solution: ICICI Lombard

10. Which of the following brands has the famous tagline of “DON’T LIVE LIFE WITHOUT IT”?

a) American Express

b) Paytm

c) Google Pay

d) Mastercard

Solution: American Express

Verbal Ability Quiz Week 4

1. Find the synonym of ALERT

a) Energetic

b) Observant

c) Intelligent

d) Watchful

Solution: Watchful

2. The sentence given below has an underlined portion which has errors in it. Choose the correct option to replace the underlined text.

a) give one fine muscular control over one’s mouth and tongue, enabling one

b) give us fine muscular control over our mouth and tongue, enabling us

c) gives us fine muscular control over our mouth and tongue, enabling us

d) gives us fine muscular control over our mouths and tongues, enabling us

Solution: gives us fine muscular control over our mouths and tongues, enabling us

3. Researchers found that when people’s hands were crossed to other side of their bodies, it confused the brain by ____________ the processing of information incoming from multiple regions. The lead researcher says the confusion results from a ____________ between the brain’s external mapping of where it normally assumes the hands will be (on the appropriate side of the body) and its internal map of the physical source of the new pain information.

a) quickening, alignment

b) interrupting, misalignment

c) transmitting, connection

d) hindering, alignment

Solution: interrupting, misalignment

4. The four sentences (labelled 1,2,3,4) given in this question, when properly sequenced, form a coherent paragraph. Each sentence is labelled with a number. Decide on the proper sequence of order of the sentences and key in this sequence of four numbers as your answer:

a) 4213

b) 2314

c) 1234

d) 2134

Solution: 2314

5. Choose the option in which the usage of the word ‘SORT’ is Incorrect or Inappropriate.

a) What sort of cheese do you like in pizza ?

b) Farmers of all sort attended the rally

c) They serve tea of a sort on these trains

d) Let’s sort out these boys into four groups

Solution: Farmers of all sort attended the rally