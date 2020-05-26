MICA Vs FLAME – Communication Management Program

With the increasing digitization of the society, communication and communication structures have become crucial for business. The frequency, density, and intensity of communication have increased. The markets, social development,brands, as well as the economy are affected.

Digitization has had a significant effect on how companies market themselves through promotion, advertising, and public relations. Communication is now the primary factor of marketing and has engendered many new careers with modern requirements.

This has also led to the emergence of a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in Communications Management program, which is now provided by many prestigious universities worldwide and in India. The program helps students acquire knowledge in Marketing & Branding with the context of Digital Marketing Communication.

Since communication is crucial to businesses or organizations, an MBA in Communication Management can help students get the right first foot in the communications management field. Regardless of the industry, communication managers with excellent oral and written communication skills as well as outstanding branding and presentation skills have become pertinent to the business.

Thus, many organizations have started recruiting communications managers, who can fulfil these requirements, under various titles, such as Communications Manager, Public Relations Manager, Internal Communications & Employee Engagement Manager, Corporate Affairs Manager, and Media Relations Manager.

The following table compares the communications management programs offered by MICA and FLAME in Communications Management based on different factors:

Factors MICA FLAME Course Post-graduate Diploma in Management in Communications Master of Business Administration in Communications Management Course duration Two years, full time Two years, full time Location Ahmedabad, Gujrat Pune, Maharashtra Core courses Marketing, General Management, Communication, & Digital Media and Advertising. General Management, Communication, Marketing, etc. Specialization courses Brand Management, Marketing Research and Analytics, Digital Communication Management, Advertising Management, and Media Management Film &Television, Advertising &Branding, Digital Marketing &Communications, Human Resource Management, and Operations Entrepreneurship Eligibility A bachelor’s degree or an equivalent qualification in any discipline from a recognized university Suitable CAT/ XAT/ GMAT / MICAT scores A bachelor’s degree or an equivalent qualification in any discipline from a recognized university Suitable CAT/ XAT / GMAT/ MAT/ CMAT/ MH-CET scores Fees and cost Approximately INR 20,00,000 INR 16,20,000 Scholarships by the institute Available Available Average placement package INR 12.80 LPA INR 5.60 LPA Prominent recruiters Amul, Amazon, HT Media, Google, Publicis Group, L’Oréal, Reliance Brands, Raymond, Wipro, Titan, and VIP. Aditya Birla, Reliance Capital, Godrej Appliances, S G Analytics, HDFC Bank, Info Edge, Axis Bank, ITC, Bajaj Electricals, Kotak Bank, Blue Dart, TCS-BPS, Supreme industries, Vedanta, ZEE, Tech Mahindra, and Zomato.

