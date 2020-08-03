Quiz Week 13 Winners and Solution Key – PaGaLGuY

Hey Puys!

Quiz week 13 is over and it’s time to declare the winners. The winners for the Week 13 quizzes are-

Quants Quiz- Ruchika Das, Manaspreet Singh Makan, Abhishek Rathour LRDI Quiz- Afhrid Sackib, Ruchika Das Quiz’tory- Sanidhya Tandon, Afhrid Sackib, Ruchika Das General Awarness Quiz- Sanidhya Tandon, Afhrid Sackib, Ruchika Das, Manaspreet Singh Makan, Brand Knowledge Verbal Ability Quiz- Sanidhya Tandon, Afhrid Sackib, Ruchika Das, Manaspreet Singh Makan

Congratulations to all the winners! Your E-certificates will be emailed to you 🙂

Solutions to Week 13 Quizzes-

Quants-

Q1 If Roza sells 60 bottles at a 40% discount on the printed price, then she makes 20% profit. Ten of these bottles are destroyed in fire. While selling the rest, how much discount should be given on the printed price so that she can make the same amount of profit?

30% 25% 24% 28%

Solution: Given that if Roza sells 60 bottles at a 40% discount on the printed price, then she makes 20% profit. Ten of these bottles are destroyed in fire.

If she needs to make the same amount of profit by selling the remaining bottles, she needs to sell them at,

⟹ 60 × 0.6x = 50 × ?

⟹ 3.6x = 5 × ?

⟹ ? = 0.72x or she sells at 72% of the printed price.

Therefore the discount to be given = 100 – 72 = 28%

Q2 In a house there is a water storage which is three – fifth full. Pipe A of the storage can fill the storage in 20 minutes and pipe B can empty the storage in 10 minutes.If both the pipes are open,how long will it take to empty or fill the storage completely?

6 mins to empty 6 mins to fill 12 mins to empty 12 mins to fill

Solution:

Pipe B is faster than pipe A and so, the tank will be emptied.

Part to be emptied = 3/5

Therefore, part emptied by (A+B) in 1 minute= (1/10 – 1/20) = 1/20

1/20 : 3/5 = 1: x

3/5 * 20 = 12 mins

So, the tank will be emptied in 12 mins.

Q3 If Aruna is 120% efficient as Buddha who is 80% efficient as Chintu. If Buddha and Chintu assist Aruna on alternate days then they can complete the work in 12 days. What time will be required by Buddha and Chintu together to complete the work?

62/5 days 62/6 days 62 days 60 days

Solution:

Aruna : Buddha = 6 : 5 ……………..(1)

Buddha : Chintu = 4 : 5 ………………..(2)

Taking common ratio’s for both equations we get,

Aruna : Buddha : Chintu = 24 : 20 : 25 ………………..(3)

If Buddha and Chintu assist Aruna on every alternate days which means that,

Work done on day – 1 : 44 units

Work done on day – 2 : 49 units

Work done in two days = 93 units.

Work done in 12 days = 558 units. Time taken by Buddha and Chintu = 558/45 = 62/5 days.

Q4 Two trains start running simultaneously: Train A from Guwahati to Siliguri and Train B from Siliguri to Guwahati, After they meet, the trains reach their destinations after 9 hours and 16 hours respectively. The ratio of their speeds is:

2:3 4:3 6:7 9:16

Solution:

(A’s speed) : (B’s speed)= √b :√a = √16 : √9

= 4 : 3

Q5 A milk vendor has two jars, Jar 1 and Jar 2. Jar 1 contains a mixture of milk and water in 7:2 ratio and Jar 2 contains a mixture of milk and water in 9:4 ratio. In what ratio of volumes should the liquids in Jar 1 and Jar 2 be combined to obtain a mixture of milk and water in 3:1 ratio?

27:14 27:13 27:16 27:18

Solution:

Ratio in which mixtures of Jar 1 and Jar 2 will be mixed

(7A/9 + 9B/13)/ (2A/9+4B/13) = 3/1

On solving we get, A/B = 27/13

LRDI Quiz-

Q1 In a family of seven people an Inspector is married to a Professor and has three sons, one teacher, one Dentist and one Fashion Designer. The Fashion Designer’s wife is a Choreographer and aunt of Mona. Mona, the daughter of a teacher, learns martial arts with her brother Rahul. How is Dentist related to Rahul?

Son Brother Nephew Uncle

Solution:

Rahul is the son of the teacher who is the brother of Dentist. So, the Dentist is uncle Rahul.

Q2 Refer to the following bar graph of monthly cumulative sales over the last three years of star budget.

Q2 a) In 2000, the ratio of actual to budget was highest in the month of

January February April March

In 2000,

Ratio of Actual to Budget in Jan. = 100/50 = 2

Ratio of Actual to Budget in Feb. = 500/200 = 2.5

Ratio of Actual to Budget in Mar. = 900/400 = 2.25

Ratio of Actual to Budget in Apr. = 1150/600 = 1.92

Therefore, the highest ratio is in February.

Q2 b) Predictor is the ratio of sales during Jan-Mar quarter to annual sales (budgeted for current year & actual for previous years). The predictor was highest in?

1998 1999 2000 Can’t Say

Solution:

Predictor value in 1998 = 780 / 1600 = 0.4875.

Predictor value in 1999 = 800 / 1310 = 0.6106

Predictor value in 2000 = 900 / 1300 = 0.69

Predictor was highest in 2000.

Q3. Rishabh, Deven, Amey dissatisfied with present salary and benefits, joins another company. Assumptions: I. The new company gives all their employees a good salary. II. Present company runs in loss.

If only assumption I are implicit If only assumption II is implicit if either I or II is implicit if neither I or II is implicit if both I and II are implicit

Solution: Option (4). Exp: Neither of the assumptions is implicit in the statement. It is quite possible

Q4. Eleven friends Marshal, Nadal, Oman, Peter, Quinie, Roger, Stephen, Tom, Umar, Van and William are sitting in the first row of the stadium watching a cricket match.Tom is to the immediate left of Peter and third to the right of Umar.Van is the immediate neighbour of Marshal and Ndal and third to the left of Stephen.Marshal is the second to the right of Quinie, who is at one of the ends.Roger is sitting next to the right of Peter and Peter is second to the right of Oman. Which of the following people are sitting to the right of Stephen?

Oman Tom Peter Quinie Oman Tom Peter Roger Umar Nadal Van Marshal Umar Oman Tom Peter

Solution:

The seating arrangement of the person is-

Quinie William Marshal Van Nadal Umar Stephen Oman Tom Peter Roger

So, Oman Tom Peter Roger is sitting to the right of Stephen.

Quiz’tory-

San Francisco Culloden 10 January 28, 1986 7 million dollars Marie Curie

General Awareness-

Q1 The Indian army is to acquire hand-launched, remotely controlled unmanned aerial vehicle Raven from which country?

China Russia USA Israel

Q2 Which state is to launch a campaign named ‘Roko-Toko’?

Maharashtra Madhya Pradesh Gujarat Tamil Nadu

Q3 Which company will invest $10 billion in India over the next 5-7 years through a mix of equity investments, partnerships and operational infrastructure in ecosystem investments?

Amazon Paytm Microsoft Google

Q4 The Ministry of Railways will transform Indian Railways into Green Railways by which year?

2020 2025 2030 2021

Q5 India has established individual bilateral ‘air bubbles’ with France and ____

UAE Japan USA Australia

Q6 The great Victoria Desert is located in

Canada West Africa Australia North America

Q7 Under Akbar, the Mir Bakshi was required to look after

military affairs the state treasury the royal household the land revenue system

Q8 We can know about the early vedic period from

Archaeological excavations The Rig Veda Jatak Katha Contemporary culture

Q9 Movement of the cell against concentration gradient is called

Osmosis active transport Diffusion passive transport

Q10 Who was the 1st president of BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India)?

R.E. Grant Govan Dr. Maharajkumar Sir Vijaya Ananda Sikandar Hyat Khan Anthony S. D’Mello

Verbal Ability-

Q1 Find the synonym of PREDICAMENT

Truthful Easy Quandary Denial

Q2 The following sentence contains a small paragraph followed by a question on it. Read the paragraph carefully and answer the question given below it. The future of women in India is quite bright and let us hope that they will justify their abilities by rising to the occasion. Napoleon was right when he declared that by educating the women we can educate the whole nation. Because a country can never rise without the contribution of 50% of its population. The passage best supports the statement that:

India is striving hard for the emancipation of women All women should be well educated A nation can progress only when women are given equal rights and opportunities as men Women ought to be imparted full freedom to prove their worth and contribute to the progress of the nation

Q3 The first and last sentences are 1 and 6, and the four in between are labelled A, B, C and D. Choose the most logical order of these four sentences from among the four given choices to construct a coherent paragraph from sentences 1 to 6.

1. Picture a termite colony, occupying a tall mud hump on an African plain.

A. Hungry predators often invade the colony and unsettle the balance.

B. The colony flourishes only if the proportion of soldiers to workers remains roughly the same, so that the queen and workers can be protected by the soldiers, and the queen and soldiers can be serviced by the workers.

C. But its fortunes are presently restored, because the immobile queen, walled in well below ground level, lays eggs not only in large enough numbers, but also in the varying proportions required.

D. The hump is alive with worker termites and soldier termites going about their distinct kinds of business.

6. How can we account for her mysterious ability to respond like this to events on the distant surface?

BADC DBAC ADCB BDCA

Q4 Comics are in the peculiar position of needing to ______________ sounds through images, making it the only medium where the audience regularly sees sound instead of hearing it. A comic with the sound effects removed might be a significantly different reading experience, almost as though a central character had been _______________.

evince, purged imply, excised convey, revamped infer, expunged

Q5 Pick out the best one which can complete the incomplete stem correctly and meaningfully.

Although, he is reputed for making very candid statements ……

his today speech was not fairly audible his promises had always been realistic his speech was very interesting people follow whatever he instructs to them his today’s statements were very ambiguous

