iQuanta – The Complete Solution to your CAT 2020 Conundrum

What is iQuanta?

iQuanta is an online test preparation institute. It furnishes tuitions for CAT aspirants.

iQuanta commenced operations four years ago. It has since forged ahead pretty well despite the presence of big players in the test prep market. Receiving over 8000 IIM calls and 1000 plus B-school converts is no mean feat.

Preparing for the CAT is not easy. It takes an immense amount of time and effort to crack this exam to step into the world of B-schools. The very first step that most CAT aspirants take is to get enrolled in a coaching institute.

The idea of getting trained through a social media Group is unique.

Since iQuanta conducts classes through a Facebook Group, it is very convenient for students to take the class from any device.

The timings of the class are perfect. The classes begin at 10 PM. While some students had to skip their college lectures to attend CAT coaching, iQuanta lets you take classes without hampering your studies, all from the comfort of your home.

iQuanta puts a special focus on teaching tips, tricks, and shortcuts. Since the tests are time-bound, an aspirant must be well-versed in all the shortcuts and tricks to save precious time in solving questions.

iQuanta also has a doubt clarification session that works 24by7. This forum is tailor-made for students to help them in clearing their doubts regarding the course and test series.

You can also join the iQuanta Facebook Group with almost 3 Lakh CAT aspirants to help you in your preparation.

Who is behind iQuanta’s success?

iQuanta was founded by Indrajeet Singh. He is deemed one of the best among young entrepreneurs in India.

He began by helping CAT aspirants on social media. He invited CAT contenders in his Facebook group to approach him for clarifications in the quant and logic sections. He gradually developed this as a place where people looking for help in their CAT preparation get help instantly and effectively too. His company has since surfaced as a prime name in test preparation. He has earned a big name in test solutions by imparting unique methods of problem-solving that have proved efficacious in students’ approach to tests. He has been conferred the title “Wizard of Quants” for creating quick-fix solutions to complicated problems that crop up in tests.

What does iQuanta put on the table?

iQuanta has various packages based on the three sections (Quant – quantitative aptitude or mathematics; LRDI -Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation; VARC- Verbal ability or language skills and Reading Comprehension) of the CAT and other entrance tests, besides mock tests.

Find all the courses here!

Brahmastra CAT Full Course

The CAT 2020 Full Course offers:

Quant: More than 40 Sessions with over 150 videos, and 40 plus Assignments of Quant

40 Sessions with over 150 videos, and 40 plus Assignments of Quant LRDI: More than 30 Sessions with over 150 videos, and 40 plus Assignments of LR and DI

30 Sessions with over 150 videos, and 40 plus Assignments of LR and DI VARC: More than 30 Sessions with over 150 videos, and 40 plus Assignments of VA and RC

30 Sessions with over 150 videos, and 40 plus Assignments of VA and RC Mocks: 15 Full-length Mocks, 30 Sectional tests, 20 Non-CAT mocks (XAT, IIFT, SNAP, NMAT, and TISS)

Bonus : Video Solutions for all LRDI Sets in Full Mocks & Assignments

Video Solutions for all LRDI Sets in Full Mocks & Assignments Crash Course : More than 60 Sessions of QA+LRDI+VARC with shortcuts and previous years’ CAT Practice tests

: More than 60 Sessions of QA+LRDI+VARC with shortcuts and previous years’ CAT Practice tests The Crash Course Worth Rs 9000 comes free with the full Courses

What is unique about this course?

– It has a good mix of clearly elucidated quick-fixes, besides basic concepts with their application explained in videos, pictures, and texts plus boundless exercises.

– Clarifications of lessons or concepts in all sections from not only iQuanta’s material but also others’, available at any time of the day or night.

– More than 250 sets significant iQuanta Questions in the last 2 months – this comes free as a crash course for full Course Students.

– The course is taught in four months. The time of tuitions: from 10 PM to 12 AM on six weekdays days; Quant is covered on two days, Verbal is covered on two days, and LRDI is covered on two days.

Brahmasi CAT QA COURSE

The Quant 2020 Course offers:

More than 40 two-hour interactive sessions of Quant

40 two-hour interactive sessions of Quant More than150 videos covering the concepts of Quant

More than 70 Assignments of Quant

What is unique about this course?

– It has a good mix of clearly elucidated quick-fixes, besides basic concepts with their application explained in videos, pictures, and texts plus boundless exercises.

– The prime place to clear any doubts in Quant

– Practice of Quant exercises with Indra’s quick-fixes

– Solving previous years’ CAT papers

– Participation in iQuanta’s Mega Events

– The time of tuitions: from 10 PM to 12 AM on two weekdays days

P.S.: Included in CAT Full Course



Aswathama CAT VARC Course

The Verbal 2020 Course offers:

More than 30 two-hour sessions of Verbal

30 two-hour sessions of Verbal More than100 videos covering explanatory solutions of Verbal

More than 75 comprehensive videos of Reading Comprehension on tone, idea, and details of passages; twenty-minute sessions covering points on eliminating options in passage questions.

More than 30 Assignments of VARC

What is unique about this course?

– It comes with clearly articulated videos on Reading Comprehension, Critical Reasoning, and Paragraph Jumbles, besides other VARC concepts.

– The prime place to clear any doubts in VARC

– Solving previous years’ CAT papers

– The time of tuitions: from 10 PM to 12 AM on two weekdays days

P.S.: Included in CAT Full Course

Yayati CAT LRDI Course

The LRDI 2020 Course offers:

More than 30 two-hour sessions of LRDI

30 two-hour sessions of LRDI More than200 videos covering explanatory solutions of LRDI

More than 25 assignments with video solutions

Comprehensive videos of Reading Comprehension on tone, idea, and details of passages; twenty-minute sessions covering points on eliminating options in passage questions. The LRDI sets solved and practiced in iQuanta course is of the same level as that asked in

What is unique about this course?

– It comes with LRDI sets that are part of actual papers from CAT 2015 to 2019

– The prime place to clear any doubts in LRDI

– Solving of previous years’ CAT papers besides quizzes

– The time of tuitions: from 10 PM to 12 AM on two weekdays days

P.S.: Included in CAT Full Course

iCAT Mocks

The CAT & MBA MOCKS Course offers:

30 sectional mocks – 10 each of Quant, LRDI, and VARC

10 non-CAT mocks – 2 each of NMAT, XAT, IIFT, SNAP, and TISS

Mock solutions with expert analysis

Comprehensive videos of Reading Comprehension on tone, idea, and details of passages; twenty-minute sessions covering points on eliminating options in passage questions. The LRDI sets solved and practiced in iQuanta course is of the same level as that asked in

What is unique about this course?

– It comes with LRDI sets with extensive solutions

-The mock levels in all three sections are on par with the actual CATs

– Solving of previous years’ CAT papers besides quizzes

– The time of tuitions: from 10 PM to 12 AM on two weekdays days

P.S.: Included in CAT Full Course

6. General Knowledge

The GK Course offers:

Update of all the pertinent current affairs on a Daily, Weekly and Monthly basis on a covert social media group

Excellent counselling on GK with an agenda

Lessons on both current affairs and static GK

Weekly and Monthly Quizzes, besides Mega events

A tutor is available at any time of the day/night on any aspect of GK

7. NMAT+SNAP iQuanta Course

The NMAT+SNAP Course offers:

More the 100 videos of the entire NMAT-SNAP syllabus in detail

Videos covering all concepts from the basic to advance levels of NMAT and SNAP

Customized scheduling with counselling on NMAT offered on demand.

NMIMS Mumbai and SIBM Pune alumni plan the syllabus.

Solving of doubts on a covert social media group

Critical discussions and question-answer sessions every week

Seven NMAT mocks prepared by NMAT alumni

Seven SNAP mocks prepared by SIBM Pune alumni

Regular tests and practice exercises on all topics

List of vocabulary tailor-made for NMAT and SNAP

Success stories:

The story so far:

– Over 220+ 99 percentiles

– Over 1500+ premier institute conversions

– Over 8000+ IIM and other top B-school calls

CAT 2019

– One 100 percentiler

– More than 45 students scored 99 percentiles

– More than 150 students scored 97+ percentiles

– More than 350 students scored 95+ percentiles

CAT 2018

– Over 350+ premier institute conversions

CAT 2017

– Over 300+ premier institute conversions

CAT 2016

– Over 260+ premier institute conversions

CAT 2015

– Over 190+ premier institute conversions

With last batch enrolment for iQuanta CAT 2020 full course in progress, make sure you are fully ready to ace CAT 2020, from the comfort of your home!

