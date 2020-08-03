HomeMBACAT 2020 Articles
  • Articles

    • The Closure of 179 Professional Colleges Based On the Data of AICTE

    Posted on by Vasudha

    According to the data of AICTE (All India Council of Technical Education), almost 180 professional colleges that comprise B-schools and engineering institutes have become closed during 2020-21. This is considered the highest number of cessation of technical institutions in the previous 9 years.  

    The scenario

    Besides the closing of 179 institutes, nearly 134 institutes didn’t seek consent this year due to the fact that many seats are lying unfilled over the previous five years, thus, turning it impracticable for keeping the institutions up and running.

    Nearly 44 institutes failed to get approval. Again, their approvals were withdrawn because of the technical education regulator’s disciplinary action.

    Though 92 technical institutes were needed to close down during the academic session 2019-20, the figures happened to be 89 in 2018-19. In the academic year 2017-18, it was 134. In 2016-17 it was 163 and during the academic session 2015-16, it was 126. Again, in the year 2014-15, it was 77.

    When it is a progressive closure then it means the institute can’t admit students for the 1st year during an academic year. Nonetheless, the present students would continue their studies until the finishing of their course. In this case, their degrees would be viewed as valid.

    Academic year 2020-2021

    During the academic year 2020-2021, the AICTE did approve 1.09 lakh seats and they were confined to architecture and pharmacy institutions.

    According to a senior official of AICTE, the recent judgment of the Supreme Court has made it mandatory for the New Pharmacy and Architecture colleges to possess approval from the Pharmacy Council of India and the Council of Architecture. This is applicable from the 2020-21 academic year.

    Due to this, the sanction of AICTE is considered non-mandatory. However, several colleges have also withdrawn their approval and affiliation from AICTE which resulted in a huge lessening of seats. So, the seats of architecture and pharmacy are getting dominated by their regulatory bodies only, he added.

    The official statistics

    Based on official statistics, 762 colleges have witnessed the lessening of more than 69,000 seats because of the decline of closure or intake of a specific division or course.

    The sanction method for the academic year 2020-21 happened to be a considerable parting from the earlier years on many counts. Because of the imposition as well as succeeding extensions of lockdown, the process of approval got delayed. This was initiated during the month of May and got finished towards the ending of June. 

    The new normal

    According to an official, the serious scrutiny that was commended by different regional offices physically was conducted through an online method. It included the utilization of video conferencing online so that stakeholders can connect or verification of infrastructure can be done.

    This is also helpful in uploading digitally signed papers or campus facilities virtually. Though new Polytechnic and Management Institutes have included some seats, there has been noticed a serious lessening in the seats that are AICTE approved. 

    Moreover, the AICTE has sanctioned approval to 164 novice institutes for the academic season 2020-21 and it included nearly 39,000 seats. 

    Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam 2020 Discussion

    Read Next

    Cracking the Code to MBA: IIM Calcutta students provide MBA Exam preparation guidance to aspirants - Session 3
    The MBA Project is an initiative by a few students of IIM Calcutta and aims to provide the much-needed guidance to MBA aspirants. Through the sessions, it also plans to raise funds for the COVID relief efforts and e-learning initiatives for the families living on the streets of Kolkata, through its partnership with an International
    In Uncategorized  ·  3 days ago
    MICA’s ‘New Norm’
    What is the new norm or MICAST? MICAST is the official podcast launched by students of MICA (formerly Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad, a higher education institution for strategic Marketing and Communications) early this year.   MICAST focuses on on-campus events, dialogues, interviews, analyses, and thorough coverage of engagements. The podcast is adjudged by faculty, alumni,
    In MBA  ·  2 days ago
    IIM Indore Declares Schedule for CAT 2020
    In a recent notification released by the CAT 2020 convening authority, IIM Indore has notified of conducting a computer-based CAT 2020 on  November 29, 2020 in a couple of sessions. For comprehensive information on Common Admission Test 2020, you need to visit its official website.  The website of CAT is www.iimcat.ac.in Common Admission Test 2020
    In MBA  ·  Yesterday
    KMAT 2020: CEE Kerala Releases Results for KMAT 2020
    Amidst the havoc of the global health pandemic, the educational institutions have been trying to update students about every necessary detail regarding the admission procedure, result declaration and much more. Several colleges and universities have given guidelines for the conduction of entrance examinations whereas some have declared their test results for further admission procedure as
    In MBA  ·  Yesterday
    The Closure of 179 Professional Colleges Based On the Data of AICTE
    According to the data of AICTE (All India Council of Technical Education), almost 180 professional colleges that comprise B-schools and engineering institutes have become closed during 2020-21. This is considered the highest number of cessation of technical institutions in the previous 9 years.   The scenario Besides the closing of 179 institutes, nearly 134 institutes didn’t
    In MBA  ·  in 5 hours