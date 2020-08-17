Quiz Week 15 Winners and Solution Key – PaGaLGuY

Hey Puys!

Quiz week 15 is over and it’s time to declare the winners. The winners for the Week 15 quizzes are-

Quant Quiz – Manaspreet Singh Makan, Ruchika Das, Afhrid Sackib

LRDI Quiz – Ruchika Das, Afhrid Sackib

Quiz’tory –Afhrid Sackib, Ruchika Das

General Awareness Quiz – Lalit Kolte

Verbal Ability Quiz – Ruchika Das, Afhrid Sackib, Sanidhya Tandon

Congratulations to all the winners!

Solutions to Week 15 QuizzesUANTS :

Q1. The length of a tunnel that can be reached in 30 seconds by a Durunto 130 meters long and travelling at 45 km / h is:

200 m 225 m 245 m 250 m

Answer: Option C

Explanation:

Speed = 45 x 5 m/sec = 25 m/sec. 18 2

Time = 30 sec.

Let the length of tunnel be x metres.

Then, 130 + x = 25 30 2

2(130 + x) = 750

x = 245 m.

Q2. Amitabh is two years older than Bala who is twice as old as Chandni. If the total of the ages of Amitabh, Bala and Chandni be 27, then how old is Bala?

7 8 9 10

Answer: Option D

Explanation:

Let C’s age be x years. Then, B’s age = 2x years. A’s age = (2x + 2) years.

(2x + 2) + 2x + x = 27

5x = 25

x = 5.

Hence, B’s age = 2x = 10 years.

Q3.

In a game of chess, Anand can give Bishwa 15 points in 60 and Anand can give Chandra to 20 points in 60. How many points can Bishwa give Chandra in a game of 90?

30 20 10 12

Answer: Option C

Explanation:

A : B = 60 : 45.

A : C = 60 : 40.

B = B x A = 45 x 60 = 45 = 90 = 90 : 80. C A C 60 40 40 80

B can give C 10 points in a game of 90.

Q4. Raman possessed some oranges. He is selling 40% of them, and still has 420 oranges. He had initially got:

588 oranges 600 oranges 672 oranges 700 oranges

Answer: Option D

Explanation:

Suppose originally he had x oranges.

Then, (100 – 40)% of x = 420.

60 x x = 420 100

x = 420 x 100 = 700. 60

Q5. Jalesh and Star are sailing in the sea on the two sides of a lighthouse. The angle of elevation of the top of the lighthouse is observed from the ships are 30° and 45° respectively. If the lighthouse is 100 m high, the distance between Jalesh and Star:

173 m 200 m 273 m 300 m

Answer: Option C

Explanation:

Let AB be the lighthouse and C and D be the positions of the ships.

Then, AB = 100 m, ACB = 30° and ADB = 45°.

AB = tan 30° = 1 AC = AB x 3 = 1003 m. AC 3

AB = tan 45° = 1 AD = AB = 100 m. AD

CD = (AC + AD) = (1003 + 100) m = 100(3 + 1) = (100 x 2.73) m

LRDI:

Q1. The below problem consists of three statements. Based on the first two statements, the third statement may be true, false, or uncertain.

Murugan runs faster than Ganesan.

Lalu runs faster than Murugan.

Ganesan runs faster than Lalu.

If the first two statements are true, the third statement is

true false uncertain

Answer: Option B

Explanation:

We know from the first two statements that Lalu runs fastest. Therefore, the third statement must be false.

Q2. A good way to figure out the relationship in a given question is to make up a sentence that describes the relationship between the first two words. Then, try to use the same sentence to find out which of the answer choices completes the same relationship with the third word.

Yard is to inch as quart is to

gallon ounce milk liquid

Answer: Option B

Explanation:

A yard is a larger measure than an inch (a yard contains 36 inches). A quart is a larger measure than an ounce (a quart contains 32 ounces). Gallon (choice a) is incorrect because it is larger than a quart. Choices c and d are incorrect because they are not units of measurement.

Q3. First, you will be given a list of three “nonsense” words and their English word meanings. The question(s) that follow will ask you to reverse the process and translate an English word into the artificial language.

Here are some words translated from an artificial language.

gorblflur means fan belt

pixngorbl means ceiling fan

arthtusl means tile roof

Which word could mean “ceiling tile”?

gorbltusl flurgorbl arthflur pixnarth

Answer: Option D

Explanation:

Gorbl means fan; flur means belt; pixn means ceiling; arth means tile; and tusl means roof. Therefore, pixnarth is the correct choice.

Q4. The bar graph given below shows the percentage distribution of the total production of a car manufacturing company into various models over two years.

1.- What was the difference in the number of Q type cars produced in 2000 and that produced in 2001?

35,500 27,000 22,500 17,500

Answer: Option A

Explanation:

Total number of Q type cars produced in 2001

=(60 – 40)% of 4,40,000 = 88,000.

Total number of Q type cars produced in 2000

=(45 – 30)% of 3,50,000 = 52,500.

Required difference = (88000 – 52500) = 35,500.

Q5. If 85% of the S type cars produced in each year were sold by the company, how many S type cars remain unsold?

7650 9350 11,850 12,250

Answer: Option C

Explanation:

Number of S type cars which remained unsold in 2000 = 15% of 35,000

and number of S type cars which remained unsold in 2001 = 15% of 44,000.

Total number of S type cars which remained unsold

= 15% of (35,000 + 44,000)

= 15% of 79,000

= 11,850.

General Awareness

Q. 1 The Carissa kopilii, which is recently declared under threat, is found in which India state?

Manipur Assam Maghalaya Sikkim

Answer: Option B

Explanation:

The Carissa kopilii is threatened by the very river it is named after – Kopili in central Assam. It is a distant cousin of mult

i- utility wild berry. It has medicinal and utilitarian properties. A hydroelectric project on the river and water turned acidic because of coal mining in Meghalaya upstream.

Q. 2 World Water Day is observed on which date?

March 21 March 20 March 22 March 23

Answer: Option C

Explanation:

World Water Day is observed on 22nd March every year. The day aims to create awareness of the 2.2 billion people living without access to safe water. The day marks the importance of freshwater and spreads awareness for the sustainable management of freshwater resources. The day aims to revive initiatives and measures to save water.

Q. 3 Which organization has recommended the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19?

AIIMS DRDO ICMR BARC

Answer: Option C

Explanation:

The national task force for COVID-19, constituted by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), has recommended the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 for a high-risk population. ICMR directed that the hydroxy-chloroquine should be given to high-risk population asymptomatic healthcare workers. The medication can be used to treat the suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 and asymptomatic household contacts of laboratory-confirmed cases.

Q4. What is the length of newly proposed Aligarh-Harduaganj flyover?

55 Km 33 Km 22 Km 10 Km

Answer: Option C

Explanation:

CCEA approves construction of 22-km Aligarh-Harduaganj flyover by Railways in UP at a cost of over Rs. 1285 crore.

Q5. United Nations General Assembly is based in which city?

Durban New York Sydney Paris

Answer: Option B

Explanation:

On April 3, 2020 the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopts a resolution- ‘Global solidarity to fight the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)’, co-sponsored by 188 nations including India. Headquarters- New York, United States.

Q6. Global anti-money laundering watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has announced that it will review which of country performance to meet international commitments in the fight against terror financing?

India Pakistan Sri Lanka Nepal

Answer: Option B

Explanation:

Global anti-money laundering watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has announced that it will review Pakistan’s performance to meet international commitments in the fight against terror financing.

Q7. Permanent Secretariat to coordinate the implementation of SAARC programme is located at?

Dhaka New Delhi Colombo Kathmandu

Answer: Option D

Q8. What did cardiologist Dr. Paul Zoll invent in Massachusetts in 1952?

EKG Artificial heart valve Artificial heart Pacemaker

Answer: Option D

Explanation:

The pacemaker is an electrical device that regulates the heartbeat.

Q9. The layer of the earth, immediately below the crust, is called

outer core inner core inner mantle outer mantle

Answer: Option D

Q10. What is part of a database that holds only one type of information?

Report Field Record File

Answer: Option B

Verbal Ability:

Q1. Question consist of two words which have a certain relationship to each other followed by four pairs of related words, Select the pair which has the same relationship.

1.- DIVA:OPERA

producer:theatre director:drama conductor:bus thespian:play

Answer: Option D

Q2. In the question below, there is a sentence of which some parts have been jumbled up. Rearrange these parts which are labelled P, Q, R and S to produce the correct sentence. Choose the proper sequence.

It has been established that

P : Einstein was

Q : although a great scientist

R : weak in arithmetic

S : right from his school days

The Proper sequence should be:

SRPQ QPRS QPSR RQPS

Answer: Option B

Q3. In the question below, an incomplete statement (Stem) followed by fillers is given. Pick out the best one which can complete incomplete stem correctly and meaningfully.

She never visits any zoo because she is strong opponent of the idea of ……

setting the animals free into forest feeding the animals while others are watching watching the animals in their natural abode going out of the house on a holiday holding the animals in captivity for our joy

Answer: Option E

Q4. In the question below the sentence have been given in Active/Passive voice. From the given alternatives, choose the one which best expresses the given sentence in Passive/Active voice.

After driving professor Kumar to the museum she dropped him at his hotel.

After being driven to the museum, Professor Kumar was dropped at his hotel. Professor Kumar was being driven dropped at his hotel. After she had driven Professor Kumar to the museum she had dropped him at his hotel. After she was driven Professor Kumar to the museum she had dropped him at his hotel.

Answer: Option A

Q5. In question given below out of four alternatives, choose the one which can be substituted for the given word/sentence.

A school boy who cuts classes frequently is a

Defeatist Sycophant Truant Martinet

Answer: Option C

Quiz’tory

Q1. In which major European city is this church a big tourist attraction?

Madrid Barcelona Zurich Rome

Answer. B Barcelona

Q2. This troublemaking American cartoon character shares his name with a troublemaking British cartoon character. What are they both called?

Dojo the Prankster

Viki the Viking Dennis the Menace Popeye the Sailorman

Q3.Is this ancient King from Asia, Africa or North America?

Africa (a Nubian king) Asia ( Buddha) Africa (Waldau) Asia (Dayak)

Q4. What decade does this newspaper come from?

1950’s 1940’s 1960’s 1930’s

Q5. Which famous site from World War Two is shown in the picture?

Volgograd Auschwitz Dunkirk Volgograd

Q6. What city is shown in the picture

Malbrok Nuremberg Florence Paris