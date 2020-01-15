PSTET Admit Card to be Out Today on pseb.gov.in; Exam on 19th Jan 2020

PSTET Admit Card

The admit cards of Punjab State Teacher’s Eligibility Test, PSTET to be released by the Punjab School Education Board, PSEB. Candidates applied for the PSTET exam can download their admit card from the official website of PSTET.

The admit card got released on 15th January 2020. The PSTET exam was earlier scheduled to be held on 5th January whereas now it got postponed to 19th January 2020. The PSTET examination will be held in two phases Paper 1 and Paper 2. PSTET Paper 1 is for those candidates who have applied for the post of Primary Teacher from classes 1-5 and Paper 2 is for applicants who applied for Teachers posts from classes 6-8.

Candidates can download the PSTET admit card by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned in this article.

The site to get more details on the exam and to download the PSTET 2020 admit card is www.pseb.gov.in .

Important Dates:

Date of the PSTET Exam January 19, 2020 Date of admit card download January 15, 2020 Timings of Paper 1 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM Timings of Paper 2 2:00 PM TO 4:30 PM

How to Download PSTET Admit Card?

Candidates need to visit the website of PSTET as mentioned above.

Click on the “Admit Card Download” link.

Enter your credentials like registration details and your date of birth.

Check and download the admit card that appears on the screen.

Take a print of the admit card for future reference.

The exam date is finally being decided to be held on 19th January 2020 after fourth time revision. It was earlier decided to be held on 5th January 2020.

Candidates must carry a copy of their ID Proof along with their admit card for verification at the centre of the exam to avoid any discrepancy.

