Punjab TET 2020: PSEB to keep Seating Pattern a Secret to check cheating on 19th Jan

In the wake of deferring the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) (for teaching post in government institutions), the PSEB has chosen to direct it on January 19, 2020 however with one pivotal change. This time the students won’t sit in the arrangement of their allotted index numbers. PSEB has chosen to keep the seating arrangement a secret till the morning of the assessment to guarantee that there is no forgery or cheating and the gangs of education mafia are prevented from helping candidates cheat in the test.

The change was planned after certain applicants from Jalalabad moved toward the PSEB with proof of rigging of seating order. The official site to get more details is https://www.pseb.ac.in/pstet . A PSEB official, said that they had seen that a few people would apply for the test together in clumps during odd hours in night when the PSEB web server would have least traffic.

After receiving enrollment numbers in an order, “they would plant their candidate in between the applicants who have contacted them for help to make an arrangement in the sitting line”, said the authority. “Subsequent to contemplating this example, we chose to break this grouping of sitting spots,” he said.

A Jalalabad-based contender, who has applied in the test disclosed, remaining anonymous, that a “mafia” was working which make courses of action for helping contender to finish the assessment.

“We likewise observed some outcome sheets which indicated a pattern where a whole column of candidates cleared the test while another whole line fizzled,” said the candidate.

The assessment will be held at in over 600 centers within the state with 28 competitors appearing at each venue. Students will be provided a center on January 16; however, the seating plan might be uncovered at the center only.

The TET test was before to be led on December 22, yet was delayed to January 5. Sources in the PSEB said that test was deferred again as the PSEB couldn’t transfer the arrangements of the seating plan on its site.

An authority revealed that the PSEB chose to make changes in the sitting arrangement of the competitors however it was deferred because of which they needed to delay the test.

