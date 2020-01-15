SSC Selection Post 8 2020 Notification, Apply Online from 17th January, Check here How to Apply

An important notification is released for the aspiring candidates who wish to apply for the SSC Selection Post 8 Exam 2020. According to the latest notification, the registration process and the commencement of the application process will start from 17th January onwards.

So, the candidates who are willing to seek a Government job in the Government organizations across the country can come forward and apply for the SSC recruitment by visiting the official website at ssc.nic.in

The officials will start the application process from 17th January 2020, and the candidates will have to submit the application form won or before 14th February 2020. The commission has also released the SSC official calendar in the official website so that the candidates can know about the important dates related to the SSC examination. Also, the candidates are also advised to keep a check on the official website in order to get more important information and recent updates.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) holds a level-wise recruitment examination for the Matric, Higher Secondary, Graduation and above level posts every year as per the requirement through the SSC examination.

However for the 2020 SSC recruitment, the officials have not yet confirmed the level of posts, and so once the official notification of Selection Post 8 Exam 2020 will be out, the candidates can then check the level-wise vacancies and also other related information related to the SSC recruitment

In 2019, there were 1348 vacancies for various posts under the categories – Group-C Class-II/ and Group ‘C’, Non-Gazette & Non-Ministerial. Last year, the official notification was released on 6th August 2019, and the closing date for the submission of the application form was 31st August 2019.

IMPORTANT DATES

The release of the advertisement related to the SSC Selection Post 8 Exam 2020 will be on 17th January 2020

The last date for submission of the application form of Selection Post 8 Exam 2020 is 14th February 2020

The Selection Post 8 Exam 2020 is scheduled from 10th June 2020 to 12th June 2020

AGE LIMIT

The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years, and they should not exceed the age of 30 years. However, the candidates belonging to the reserved categories will get upper age relaxation as per the Government rules

SELECTION PROCESS

The selection will be made on the basis of a Computer Based Test (CBT)

In order to qualify the Selection Post 8 Exam 2020, the candidates will have to secure a minimum of 35% marks in the written test.

HOW TO APPLY?

The interested candidates can visit the official website and then they can duly fill the application form and take a printout for future use.

