PSTET 2018 Admit Card to be Released Soon on pstet.net; Steps to Download here

PSTET 2018 Admit Card

The admit card for PSTET 2019 will soon get released by the State Council of Educational Research and Training, SCERT. Candidates applied for this exam can download their admit card released on the official website of PSTET.

The PSTET 2018 exam is scheduled to be on 5th January 2020 whereas earlier it was scheduled to be on 22nd December 2019. As per the sources, candidates can expect the admit card to be released in next two days.

Candidates can go through the steps mentioned below to download the PSTET admit card 2018. The official website of PSTET to get more details on the PSTET 2018 exam is www.pstet.net .

How to download PSTET Admit Card 2018?

Visit the official site of PSTET as mentioned above.

Click on the “PSTET Admit Card 2018” link present on the home page.

Enter the login credentials required to open the account.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the admit card.

Keep a print copy of the same for further need.

The exam paper of Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test, PSTET examination will comprises of Multiple-Choice Questions, MCQs. Each right answer will give one marks. Each of the question will have four alternative options, out of which one answer will be correct.

This examination does not have any negative marking. Paper I will be conducted from candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes I to V and Paper-II will be for candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

Also read, PSTET 2018 Registration Process.

<noscript><iframe title="PSTET Admit Card 2018-2019" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/E3hpXJLHIs0?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

