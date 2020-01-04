PSTET 2018 Revised Exam Dates Released on pseb.ac.in/pstet; Exam on 19th Jan 2020

PSTET 2018 Revised Exam Dates

The notification has been passed by Punjab School Education Board, reworking on their PSTET 2018 exam dates. Now exam will be conveyed on January 19, 2020, in the state. Earlier it was programmed to be taken on January 5, 2020. Also, note that the exam will remain the same and no new admit would be issued for it again avoiding any wastage of time and money.

According to Mohd Tayeeb, the Secretary of PSEB notified about the very last-minute checking of roll numbers allotted for January 5 test, appeared into these being in the same progression as form numbers at many places which gave a hypothesis that would be one of a reason for malpractices during the exam. An inquiry has already been ordered and the work has been retired from director computers.

The admit card was made available to candidates on December 31, 2019.

The exams shall have two phases i.e. Paper-I & Paper-II. The Paper-I is for the Class I-V and the Paper-II is for Class VI-VIII. The exam shall carry 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) in each paper and question carries one mark each. The good news is there shall be no minus marking. Those candidates who clear the exam are eligible can get an appointment as a teacher in Punjab schools.

The official website to get more details on the exam is https://www.pseb.ac.in/pstet .

The subject shall include-

The paper 1-

Child Development and Pedagogy (Compulsory)

Language I (Compulsory)

Language II (Compulsory)

Mathematics

Environmental Studies

The paper 2 –

Child Development and Pedagogy (Compulsory)

Language I (Compulsory)

Language II (Compulsory)

Mathematics and science for mathematics and science teachers

Social Studies/Social Science as the same rule as above

The exams shall be 1.5hours respectively.

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidate should be an Academic and professional qualification as particularized as per the Notification dated 23rd August 2010.

Also, the candidate must be pursuing any teacher education courses approved by the Notification. Candidates are recommended to read the information thoroughly.

The acceptability is relaxed for the special category candidates respectively.

For extra details check the notification and stay updated through our page.

