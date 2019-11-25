PSTET 2018 Registration Process ends Today on pstet.net, Check Details here

PSTET 2018 Registration Process

The process of registration and application for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018 will be closing today by the Punjab Secondary Education Board (PSEB). Candidates who are eligible can do the registration soon on the official website of PSTET.

The application process will end today, 25th November 2019. The exam for PSTET 2018 will be held on 15th December 2019. The correction window for the prior filled application will start from 26th November 2019 and will end on 28th November 2019.

The exam will be held in two phases, Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will be held for those candidates who wish to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II is for candidates who wish to teach for Class VI to Class VIII.

The official website to fill the application form is www.pstet.net . Candidates who are eligible can appear in both the papers.

Steps to apply for PSTET 2018 exam:

Visit the PSTET official website mentioned above.

Go to the ‘New User’ link on home page.

Candidates must read the instructions carefully

Accept the understanding and proceed.

Fill the registration form to create login ID and password.

Enter the account through the created login ID and credentials.

Fill the application form and submit.

Make the payment through debit card, credit card or net banking.

Take a print out of the submitted application form.

The exam for PSTET is to certify the eligibility of the candidates to teach for the schools affiliated to the PSEB. The minimum score to qualify the exam is 60%. The certification is valid for a maximum of 7 years.

Candidates must go through the eligibility criteria before applying for the exam. Keep visiting the official website for more updates and information.

