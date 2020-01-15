MAH CET 2020 Registration: Know How to Apply for MBA Entrance Exam

DTE Maharashtra has published the latest notification regarding the start of the registration process of MAHCET 2020 for the admission to PGDM in MBA/ MMS courses for the 2020- 22 session.

Last year the registration and the application process for the MAHCET exam was started from 10th January 2019 and was opened till the 15th of February 2019. The MAHCET exam for the PGD programme was conducted on 10th March 2019 in an online format.

IMPORTANT DATES

The online registration for the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2020 will start from January 2020

The MAH admit cards will release by 1st week of March 2020

The MAH examination will take place on the 2nd week of March 2020

The MAH results will be declared on the 4th week of March 2020

REGISTRATION PROCESS FOR MAHCET 2020 MBA REGISTRATION

The interested candidates can visit the MAH CET official online Registration Link: ibpsonline.ibps.in

After reaching the home page, the candidates need to fill all the details asked in the form.

In the form, the candidates must mention all the basic details such as their personal, qualification and other details as mentioned in the form.

After duly filling up the application, the candidates can then upload their recent passport size photograph and signature. The candidates should make sure that the dimension of the photo image must be of 200 x 230 pixels and between 20 KB to 50 KB. And the dimension of the signature image must be 140 x 60 pixels and between 10 KB – 20 KB.

After all this step the candidates will then have to select the test centre for examination and preview the form in order to make necessary changes before the final submission of the form

After filling up the application form, the candidates are required to pay the examination fee through internet banking/Debit Card/Credit Card

APPLICATION FEE

The candidates belonging to the General category from the state of Maharashtra, Outside of Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir migrants and the NRI/ Foreign nationals/ PIO/ Children of Indian Workers in the Gulf Countries will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 1000/-.

The candidates belonging to backward class and persons with disabilities (Only of Maharashtra) will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 800/-.

The candidates can pay the application fee at any Axis Bank branch in cash through e-challan as per schedule during working hours of the bank. They can also pay the application fee online with the help of Internet banking, Credit card /Debit card.

COURSES UNDER MAH CET EXAMINATION

Post Graduate Diploma Course in Management (PGDM).

Master of Business Administration (MBA)

Post Graduate Diploma Course in Business Management (PGDBM)

Master of Management Studies (MMS),

