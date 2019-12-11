PSPCL Admit Card 2019 Released for JE and other Posts at pspcl.in, Steps How to Download Exam Hall Ticket Check here

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has released a notification notifying the candidates about the release of PSPCL JE and Others Admit Card in the official website. Therefore, the candidates who have applied for this examination can download the admit cards by visiting the official website pspcl.in.

The candidates are advised to go through the website in order to get details about the venue of the examination, the date of the examination and other important updates.

The candidates should also read all the instructions that are mentioned on the admit cards before they enter the examination hall so that there is no chaos in the examination centre.

The PSPCL has announced the availability of admit cards for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Superintendent , Accounts Officer, Divisional Accounts (SDA), Revenue Accountant, Lower Division Clerk (LDC).

According to the previous notification the PSPCL examination is scheduled to be on the 18th December 2019 to 4th January 2020 in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10 AM to 12 PM while the second shift will be held from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE ADMIT CARDS?

The PSPCL admit card is an important document and so the candidates need to carry this document in order to enter the examination hall. Without the admit cards, the candidates will be denied entry to the examination Hall. As per the latest notification, the PSPCL admit cards are out, and the candidates can download it by following these steps:

The candidates can visit the official website pspcl.in

On reaching the home page, the candidates will see a link regarding the recruitment of PSPCL JE and Others. The candidate needs to click on that link

On clicking this link, the candidates will be taken to the Admit Card Option and the candidate can then login with their user ID and password and then click on the Submit button

After this step, the candidate’s admit card will appear on the screen

The candidates need to check all the information so that all the important information are verified and checked

After verifying the details, the candidates can then take a print out of the admit card for future use

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – PSPCL Examination

Question: When is the PSPCL examination date?

Answer: The PSPCL examination will be held from 18th December 2019 to 4th January 2020

Question: What are the posts in the PSPCL recruitment?

Answer: Junior Engineer (JE), Superintendent, Accounts Officer, Divisional Accounts (SDA), Revenue Accountant, Lower Division Clerk (LDC)

Question: What is the official website of PSPCL?

Answer: The official website is www.pspcl.in

Question: How many shifts are there for the PSPCL examination?

Answer: Morning shift- 10 AM to 12 PM

Afternoon shift- 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

