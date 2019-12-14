PSPCL Admit Card 2019 for LDC and JE Posts Released Today on pspcl.in, Exam from 18th Dec 2019 to 4th Jan 2020

PSPCL Admit Card 2019

The PSPCL 2019 admit card for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Electrician Posts has been released by the Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL). Candidates appeared in this PSPCL 2019 exam can download the admit from the official website of the PSPCL.

Few days back, PSPCL Admit Card was released for the JE (Junior Engineer), Superintendent Divisional Accounts (SDA), Accounts Officer and Revenue Accountant Posts. Candidates can download the released admit card by entering their user ID and password.

Candidates can download the PSPCL 2019 admit card by visiting the official website or through the direct link of the PSPCL mentioned below. The e admit card has also been sent by the corporation to the applicants registered e-mail ID.

The official website of PSPCL to get more details on the PSPCL LDC, JE & Other Posts 2019 exam and download the PSPCL 2019 admit card is www.pspcl.in . Candidates can download the PSPCL admit card by following the below mentioned steps.

Steps to Download PSPCL Admit Card 2019:

Go to PSPCL official website as mentioned above.

Click on the “Link to download admit card for the online examination; given under Serial Number 2 – Recruitment of various posts” available on the home page.

You will get directed to a new web window for the applicant log in.

Enter the credentials required to login into the account.

Check and download the PSPCL 2019 admit card.

Take a print of the PSPCL 2019 admit card for future use.

The direct link to download the PSPCL 2019 admit card is here, PSPCL Admit Card 2019 Download Link.

The PSPCL exam 2019 is scheduled to be start on 18th December 2019 and will end on 4th January 2020. The PSPCL 2019 exam will be held in two shifts, morning shift from 10 AM to 12 Noon and Noon Shift from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

Exam Pattern:

The paper will have 100 questions on Degree Level Finance and Accounts (for the post of Accounts Officer, Superintendent Divisional Accounts (SDA) and Revenue Accountant) or Related to Civil/Electrical Engineering (For Junior Engineer) (70 Marks), GK (10 Marks), Logical Reasoning (10 Marks) and General English (10 Marks).

Candidates must carry their PSPCL 2019 admit card along with a photo ID proof to the exam hall. Keep visiting the official web page of PSPCL for more updates and timely information.

