HARCO Bank Admit Card 2019 to be Released Soon at harcobank.org.in, Check here for Direct Link to Download

Haryana State Cooperative Apex Bank Limited (HARCO) plays a vital role in the state economy as it has been financing various rural industries, farmers and other such initiatives. It has several branches throughout the state and functions in an efficient manner.

HARCO Bank recently announced several vacancies for which interested candidates were given the opportunity to make their application. The bank had invited a total of 978 vacancies for various posts such as Clerk, Junior Accountant, Senior Accountant, Assistant Manager, etc. Out of these vacancies, as much as 385 vacancies were allotted for the post of Clerks.

The recruitment of the candidates who had applied for the post of Clerks will be through a Computer Based Test (CBT). For this Test, an admit card will be issued by the HARCO bank through its official website.

It was deemed that the exam would be conducted in the months of October and November 2019. Since the months have been exceeded, the admit card can be released anytime soon now.

Once the admit card is released, candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website of HARCO bank by following the steps as stated below –

Step-1 : Visit the official website of Haryana State Cooperative Apex Bank Limited, which is http://www.harcobank.org.in/

Visit the official website of Haryana State Cooperative Apex Bank Limited, which is http://www.harcobank.org.in/ Step-2: Go to the News section on the homepage of the website.

Go to the News section on the homepage of the website. Step-3: Click on the relevant admit card link.

Click on the relevant admit card link. Step-4: Candidates will have to register through their Registration number and Date of Birth.

Candidates will have to register through their Registration number and Date of Birth. Step-5: The admit card will appear on the screen. Go through the details on the admit card.

The admit card will appear on the screen. Go through the details on the admit card. Step-6: Download the Admit Card in a PDF format and get a printout for future references.

Candidates will be required to stick their passport size photograph on the admit card. The admit card, along with a relevant photo identity proof should be carried by the candidates on the day of the exam as they will not be allowed to appear for the CBT without these documents.

This Computer Based Test will be the preliminary round of selection. Candidates will be given 90 minutes to appear for a 90 marks question paper. They will have to answer questions from the following areas –

English Language: 30 marks

Reasoning: 30 marks

Numerical Ability: 30 marks

Candidates who qualify in this round will be able to move on to the next round of selection. One must keep a regular check on the website for downloading the admit card for the HARCO Clerk Preliminary exam.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – HARCO Bank Admit Card 2019

Question: When will the HARCO Clerk Preliminary exam be conducted?

Answer: A confirmed date is not yet available for the HARCO Clerk Preliminary exam.

Question: What is the official website of HARCO bank?

Answer: The official website of Haryana State Cooperative Apex Bank Limited is http://www.harcobank.org.in/

Question: What are the documents needed on the date of the exam?

Answer: One needs to carry their admit card and a photo identity proof on the day of the exam.

Question: What are the documents that are considered valid as photo identity proof?

Answer: Documents such as PAN Card, Passport, Permanent Driving License, Voter’s Card, etc. are considered to be valid photo identity proof.

HARCO Bank Admit Card 2019 to be Released Soon at harcobank.org.in, Check here for Direct Link to Download

