NIOS Result 2019: Class 10 and 12 October Exam Result Declared at nios.ac.in, Steps How to Check

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the results of class 10 and 12 examinations which were held in October. The results were released on December 10th 2019 and so the students who had appeared the examination can now check their results by visiting nios.ac.in which is the official website of NIOS.

The examinations were conducted from 3rd October 2019 to 1st November 2019. However, the practical examinations took place from 16th September 2019 to 30th September 2019. For the overseas students, the examination was held from 1st October 2019 to 31st October 2019

NIOS conducts the board examination for the students of Class 10 and 12 twice in a year. The first exam takes place in the months of April- May and the second examination takes place in the months of October- November. The results of the April- May are published in June and for the October- November examination are declared in December.

This year there were about 3.5 lakhs students who appeared the NIOS examination in October, and their results are out on the official website from December 10th 2019. These students can check and download their results from the link available on the website.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE NIOS CLASS 10 AND 12 RESULTS?

The candidates, who have appeared the examination, can visit the official website or the official results portal results.nios.ac.in

After clicking the link, a new page will open and the candidate can click on the link which reads October exam result

The candidates will then be asked for details. The candidates need to provide with the necessary details asked on the website

The candidates must verify the details properly and then submit it on the website

Finally, the candidate’s results will be available on their screen

The candidates can then check their results and other information

The candidates can download their results in a PDF format

The candidates can then take a print out of the results and can also keep a copy of it for future reference

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – NIOS Result 2019

Question: When will the NIOS class 10 and 12 results declare?

Answer: The NIOS is class 10, and 12 results are declared on the 10th of December 2019

Question: What are the official results portal for NIOS class 10 and 12 results 2019?

Answer: The official results portal for NIOS class 10 and 12 results are results.nios.ac.in

Question: How can I download the NIOS results for class 10 and 12?

Answer: The candidates can visit the official website, follow the instructions, input the necessary details and download the results.

Question: How many times does NIOS conduct class 10 and 12 examination

Answer: NIOS conducts the examination for class 10 and 12 twice a year.

