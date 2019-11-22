MPSC Engineering Services 2019 Admit Card Released online at mpsc.gov.in, Steps How to Download Exam Hall Ticket Check here

Maharashtra Public Service Commission is a statutory body operating under the Maharashtra Government. Maharashtra Public Service Commission is responsible for organising various recruitment rives to select suitable candidates for different vacancies available with the ministries, departments, and organisations of Maharashtra Government. As a result, interested candidates keep a close look on the announcements from Maharashtra Public Service Commission regarding any upcoming recruitment drive.

Maharashtra Public Service Commission has announced 1161 vacancies for the post of engineer in its recent announcement. The online application process for the MPSC Engineering Services Recruitment 2019 commenced on 30th September 2019. Applications have been invited from candidates interested in applying for the advertised vacancies, and the candidates had to complete the application process online by 14th October 2019.

MPSC Engineering Services Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Candidates must note the below mentioned important dates for the ongoing MPSC Engineering Services Recruitment 2019: –

Commencement of the online application process: 30th September 2019

Completion of the online application process: 14th October 2019

Admit card for the preliminary examination released: 21st November 2019

Preliminary Exam for MPSC Engineering Services 2019: 24th November 2019

Announcement of the result for the preliminary exam: To be announced

It had been specified that admit cards under MPSC Engineering Services Recruitment 2019 will be generated only for candidates who have successfully completed the online application process before the cut-off date of 14th October 2019. Since it has been more than a month since the completion of the application process, candidates have been waiting for any update from MPSC.

Now, there has been an important notification from MPSC. The MPSC Engineering Services Admit Card 2019 has now been released on the official website of MPSC @ www.mpsc.gov.in.

Candidates who have completed their online application process successfully by 14th October 2019 can download their admit card for the written examination to be conducted on 24th November 2019. Candidates should therefore log-on to the official website of MPSC Engineering Services Recruitment 2019 and download their admit card.

Admit cards are available only in the PDF format. It must be noted that it is mandatory for the candidates to carry a printout of the admit card along with a valid ID proof on the day of the examination. Otherwise, they will not be allowed to sit for the examination.

MPSC Engineering Services Recruitment 2019: How to download the admit card

Candidates must follow the below-mentioned steps to download their MPSC Engineering Services Preliminary Examination Admit Card 2019: –

Log-on to the official website of MPSC @ mpsc.gov.in

Click on the relevant link for MPSC Engineering Services Preliminary Examination Admit Card 2019.

Enter your login credentials, and you will be able to see the admit card in PDF format.

Download the admit card and take a print-out for the examination day

