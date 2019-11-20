MSBTE 2019 Winter Hall Ticket Download at online.msbte.co.in, Steps to Download Exam Hall Ticket

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education has just released the hall ticket for the winter exam, 2019 on their official website. The candidates who have applied for the MBSTE winter exam can check it. They can go to the official website @ www.msbte.co.in and download it from there.

Important things that you need to download

Enrollment number which has been provided to you Your seat number.

What is MBSTE?

Established in 1963, the Maharashtra State Board of Technical education (MBSTE), is an autonomous institute that designs and provides Postgrad diploma, and other diplomas to many affiliated institutes. All polytechnic institutes in Maharashtra are affiliated to the MBSTE, out of which 43 are government institutes.

Candidates who wish to download the MBSTE hall ticket for the winter exam can either go to the official website of MSBTE or download it from the link given below.

Direct link to the MBSTE hall ticket winter exam, 2019.

As soon as you open the link, you will see the official website of the MBSTE. There will be a dialogue box that will request you to enter your enrollment number and seat number. After entering the required details, you need to click on the Submit button.

How to apply for the MBSTE hall ticket 2019, winter exam.

Follow these easy steps to download the hall ticket:

Go to the official website of the Maharashtra State Board of Technical education (MBSTE) or click on the link provided over here. If you visit the official site of MBSTE, then the homepage will appear. Look for the section with recent announcements or links. Click on the link which reads “Download the MBSTE hall ticket, winter exam 2019.” The link will redirect you to a new page of the MBSTE website You will be asked for your login credentials. Enter your details: roll number, date of birth and finally the password. Keep a note of the enrollment number and remember your password. Your MBSTE winter exam hall ticket for 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Download it. If you have a printer then take print out. In case you don’t then download it for future references.

General instructions.

Since the hall ticket for the MBSTE winter exam has been released just now, a lot of candidates will try opening the server. There are chances that the site won’t load due to server crash. Don’t panic. sooner or later, the site will recover. Try and be patient and keep trying. If you don’t want to go through this trouble, try logging in at midnight or early morning, when not many people will try and access it. Enter the correct details. Even the slightest change in the enrollment means that it will not allow your login. While entering the password, look at the caps lock key, to avoid confusion and panic. After downloading the hall ticket, keep is safe. Take a printout and preferably make at least 2-3 copies of them.

