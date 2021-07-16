All You Need to Know About IMS Ghaziabad & Its Value-Added Certifications for PGDM

Located in the premier location, IMS Ghaziabad ticks all the essential points in the checklist of a B-School aspirant. With 31 glorious years as a proud legacy, IMS has ensured to be top in charts always. Some of the feathers in IMS’s hat are NAAC A Grade, Global Accreditation by AISC, UK, and a Member of AACSB, Business Education Alliance. The continuous efforts taken by IMS have made it stand class apart from other B-Schools in India. Some of these initiatives are Value Added Certification, Short-term training programs, Global Academic Alliances. The comprehensive and rigorous placements at IMS are testimony of its ever-expanding success. IMS is also awarded the ‘Best Management Institute in Innovative Curriculum’ in 3rd Industry-Academia Integration Conclave 2021, organised by the Federation for World Academics.

PGDM at IMS Ghaziabad

The PGDM course at IMS Ghaziabad aims at honing industry-ready professionals. The students will come out with an enhanced skill set and also adopt an entrepreneurial mindset. The course primarily balances the industry exposure with the academic fervour, thereby taking a holistic approach to pedagogy. The curriculum offers dual specialisation in a range of fields. The range of specialisations are:

Finance and Banking Management

Marketing Management

Human Resource Management

Operations and Supply Chain Management

Data Analytics

International Business

The students can choose any two specialisations of their choice from these options. Additionally, to specify the aspect of research insight, the curriculum mandates compulsory dissertation in one of the specialisations at the end of the program. Aside from this, there is a mandatory internship for students to complete during the course, which should be 6-8 weeks.

To get a holistic enhancement of industry-specific skills, IMS offers Value Added Certifications to students of PGDM; these are in collaboration with renowned names like Microsoft, MSME, PRPE, CMIE Prowess, SPSS, GHRDC, etc. These certifications are based on instilling skills and values that are job-oriented and are in-demand in the industry. The PGDM students in IMS can access these value-added courses easily and free of any cost.

Here is the list of Value Added Certifications offered by IMS:

12 Hours Advanced MS Office Certification by Microsoft

12 Hours digital and social media marketing certificate

12 Hours Yellow belt six sigma certification

12 Hours certification in google analytics

12 Hours certification on the superpower job seeker professional

12 Hours certification on Financial Markets Product and Planning

12 Hours certification on sales and negotiation

It is the outcome of these courses and many other initiatives that IMS is able to hone students into industry-suited professionals. The placement record in IMS stands at a proud 100%, and some of the prime recruiters come from the industries like Research and Consulting, FMCG, IT, among many others. To name a few, Deloitte, Berger, Dabur, ITC, EY, S&P Global, Wipro, Mahindra Logistics, Reliance Limited, Zomato, DHL Supply Chain, DTDC, Flipkart, among many others.

The holistic industry-academia exposure and the rigorous curriculum, of course, make IMS a top choice for every B-School aspirant.

To Know more about IMS Ghaziabad, Join: [Official] IMS Ghaziabad Admission Query Thread – 2021-23

