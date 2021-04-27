Management education can not be comparable to studying chemistry, physics, mathematics, or law, for starters. Management education is more akin to medical education. Based on just theoretical knowledge, no doctor is allowed near a patient. Doctors learn technical skills by gaining clinical experience from practicing doctors, and, as a result, they become specialists in diagnosing patients’ actual physical conditions. Similarly, in a business setting, one must do tasks, make choices, take steps, and monitor outcomes.

One can’t run a company solely based on what one wants to do on paper. Despite the fact that planning is a crucial phase in the process, in many cases, companies have struggled due to the failure to execute good ideas. Management education improves managerial abilities through the exchange of ideas, consideration of others’ ideas, and many healthy discussions. It is not always the sole method to learn from other processes and then directly apply them. It must be accompanied by active involvement in a community of individuals, which occurs in Management Courses.

Faculty and other students debunk claims, criticize and defend concepts, play out the outcomes of various scenarios, discuss the handling of certain situations through case studies, and brainstorm to develop more innovative ways to handle these situations in case they resurface. Other methods of assimilation are an integral aspect of the learning process. Students from various walks of life carry all of the benefits, drawbacks, justice, and discrimination that come with centuries of cultural heritage. These traits can be seen in various ways, including entirely different approaches to solving business challenges and learning management fundamentals.

With India’s exposure to Liberalization, Privatization, and Globalization, management education has gained a lot of traction in recent years. Management education would be directly proportional to the generation of industry in the region. As a result of globalization, several multinational corporations have opened offices in India, creating more jobs. Most of the work necessitated skilled labor, which meant that the need for management increased due to the increased number of workers.

This necessitated the establishment of institutes in India that provided high-quality education, including management education. There were only a few management colleges, such as the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), and a few private players in the sector previously. The need for more management institutes was felt as demand for managers outstripped supply, prompting the Ministry of Human Resources to implement a privatization program in management education.

In recent years, an unprecedented number of technological and management institutions have been created, primarily with private capital. In the field of management education, India has approximately 1200 institutions that offer undergraduate and postgraduate programs. The institutions’ management graduates and postgraduates are primarily employed by industry, so there is an increasing need to adapt the framework of management education to meet India’s needs.

