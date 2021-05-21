Not To Miss Facts About IMS Ghaziabad Placements 2019-21

Ask any student looking for an apt B-school what they desire the most in their search; the answer would undeniably be the spotless placement record. The kind of placements that a B-school entails charts out the entire career graph of its students. While there are many contenders for a student to choose from, one such leading B-school in India is IMS Ghaziabad. With glorious placement records and a distinguished set of alumni making their mark in the professional world, IMS Ghaziabad is continually treading in the path of success. Their placement statistics vitally support them. The recruiters have positive feedback from the students and the entire hiring process. Additionally, the holistic extracurricular activities, sheer diversity, and nuanced pedagogy become attractive for the recruiters to favour IMS Ghaziabad students over other B-school dwellers in town.

IMS Ghaziabad 2020 Placements Highlights

The consistent placement records at IMS Ghaziabad provide the testimony of its success and the genius of its students. Henceforth, the alumni base is leading on to the glorious path of success in their career. Like every year, the placement cell and the member of IMS Ghaziabad left no stones unturned to ensure that all the students were placed in reputed organizations with a handsome package in hand. Some key figures from these statistics are:

Highest Domestic Package offered was Rs. 12 LPA

Highest International Package offered was Rs. 16.69 LPA

Average package of the Top 50 students was recorded above Rs.9 LPA

Average Salary for the PGDM 2018-20 batch was Rs. 6 LPA

IMS Ghaziabad 2021 Placements Highlights

The placement cell at IMS Ghaziabad was efficient in bringing on board splendid opportunities for students beating the challenges that the pandemic brought in education and corporate. This year’s placement record saw an increase from the last year’s placements. Some key features of the 2021 placement in IMS Ghaziabad are:

Highest CTC offered to date was Rs. 20 LPA

Highest Domestic Package offered was Rs. 10 LPA

Highest International Package offered was Rs. 13 LPA

Average CTC of the Top 50 students was Rs. 9.5 LPA, significantly higher than the last year

Average CTC to date was Rs. 6.15 LPA

IMS Ghaziabad Key Recruiters

The industry leaders like Ernst and Young, Amazon, Mondelez, Godrej, Asian Paints, Wipro, American Express, Amul, Vodafone, Citi Bank, Nestle, Tech Mahindra, Deloitte, KPMG Global, Oyo Room, Dabur India, Aditya Birla Fashion, Mahindra Logistics, Berger Paints, Bisleri, Mckinley & Rice, Airtel, ICICI Bank & many more are our annual recruiters. The alumni based in these organizations credit the holistic curriculum and integrated activities at IMS Ghaziabad for their success in their respective organizations.

Some of the leading domains where the students get hired are Consulting, Finance, Human Resource Management, Banking, Manufacturing, IT, Retail, Logistics, Operations, Telecom, Media, e-commerce, among varied other arenas. With such an expansive arena of opportunities, our team at IMS Ghaziabad has dutifully levelled up against the pandemic’s challenges and ensured that all its students are efficiently placed in the organizations of their choice working in the role that suits them the best.

With such active and exponentially increasing figures, the placements at IMS Ghaziabad prove to be on their way up the ladder. Furthermore, the recruiters praise the students for their sheer diversity, sincerity, and honesty. One such testimonial is from the Senior HR Manager of SaveX Technologies, Ms. Sonal Jain; she says, It has been a great experience visiting your campus. We look forward to keeping up our connection with you’. These, among many more success stories, attract the recruiters to keep coming back at IMS and further recruit them.

