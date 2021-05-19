StudentArticle: PGDM OR Conventional MBA – Career Opportunities Orientations At IMS Ghaziabad

The Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) course at IMS Ghaziabad is designed in such a way that students from various walks of life can pursue it to step up the corporate ladder. Students these days choose to enrol in PGDM programs over conventional MBA programs due to their dynamic, corporate-centric course syllabus.

Taking a PGDM course from IMS, Ghaziabad, helps students develop various skill sets that allow them to be job-ready and tactfully face new challenges. Many competencies develop during the completion of the course, from significantly contributing towards the success of a team, leading several projects, and learning the art of taking on responsibilities. This is because IMS Ghaziabad usually provides an ample amount of industry exposure. From intensive classroom lectures to summer internships, seminars, and conferences, students undoubtedly gain a lot more experience about the working of the corporate world.

Since such an extensive amount of practical exposure is provided in terms of internships and live projects, IMS Ghaziabad students receive a wider pool of opportunities in terms of placements, as companies looking to hire are usually looking for people equipped with the knowledge of the latest trends and technologies prevailing in the industry at that moment. Various Certification Courses like Advance MS-Office Certification from Microsoft, Digital and Social Media Marketing Certification from the Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, Govt. of India, Yellow belt Six Sigma Certification from MSME, Govt. of India, Google Analytics Certification from MSME, Govt. of India, etc. are also provided to students by the institute that give them a competitive edge in the corporate world. The knowledge gained helps students start their ventures. Our business programs are built to help students become better entrepreneurs and better understand the startup environment.



The course design of PGDM programs in IMS Ghaziabad is industry-specific, which is why instead of only learning a specifically required syllabus, PGDM students get the chance to prepare themselves as per the latest requirements of the business world in which the student wants to build a career in. The options available for specialization area are also comprehensive, including Finance, Marketing Management, Human Resource Management, Operations Management, International Business, and Information Technology.

IMS Ghaziabad invites several guest speakers who assist students with their specialization areas and help them understand their specific areas for the business world. These guest speakers are mostly top managerial leaders in their fields with tremendous knowledge and experience in gaining success in the corporate world. These experts also help students develop analytical skills, organizational skills, decision-making skills, strategic analysis skills, and communication skills.

