Program Highlights & Eligibility – Admission Process | Crescent School of Business, Chennai

Introduction

Crescent School of Business, stands as a testament to fine excellence and brilliance in the field of management. Known for its stellar education, CSB takes pride in nurturing some of the brightest minds in the country. CSB takes charge of creating modern business accessible to students by providing a world-class curriculum that blends analytic thinking, critical reasoning and industry knowledge. With a deeper focus on strategic leadership and innovation, CSB helps accelerate the career of students in this ever-evolving world. Let’s step into the world of CSB and understand the admission process in detail.

Program Highlights

CSB’s most popular program includes a 2-year MBA programme which is uniquely curated by the academicians from the top Business schools across the country.

CSB’s MBA in Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Development nudges the students on the pathway of starting their venture by giving them a platform to ideate, co-work, get mentored and come up with business ideas.

The pedagogy is holistic and allows students to have a flexible approach. This includes the opportunity to be mentored by practitioners of the industry for the entire tenure.

The MBA programs empathize with the development of skillset, understanding of professionalism and getting hands-on management strategies.

Eligibility Criteria

CSB has laid a set of screening processes for the students and this is all you need to know about the requirements-

There is a need for a bachelor’s degree in any field. The student should have completed the graduation from a recognized university.

The candidates should have a minimum of 50% marks in their overall results.

Along with the graduation requirements, the candidates are also required to give an aptitude test.

CSB accepts the scores from entrance examinations such as CAT, XAT, CMAT, ATMA, GMAT, and TANCET. Alternatively, candidates can appear in CSB’s own admission test – CSBAT.

CSB has the flexibility to admit both freshers as well as candidates with work experience.

Students who are in the final year of their graduation are also eligible to apply to CSB. Yet, in this case, the students are required to submit their graduation certificate and a degree in the final year when they join the institution.

The candidate should possess good communication skills.

The candidate should be fluent in both spoken and written English as the medium of instruction would be English for all the students.

Admission Process

CSB has laid down some simple steps to enroll into the college which are as follows-

The candidate needs to sign up by filling out the application form.

The application form should be submitted to the B school online.

The application fee is thousand rupees for all the students.

The candidates will receive an acknowledgement through email and thereafter there would be an interview. The interview would be conducted by professionals and highly acclaimed academicians.

The selection of the candidates would be done on the basis of the cumulative performance of the candidate.

Checklist for your gateway into CSB

Admission Test Score- priority will be given to the candidates with higher grades.

Academic performance- Previous year academic performance is taken under consideration while reviewing an application

Group discussion or interview- Candidates have to clear the group discussion or the personal interview to be amongst the selected candidates.

Achievements- Academic, sports, extra-curricular, and co-curricular achievements are also considered during the selection process.

Conclusion

Students aspiring to enter the corporate world can embark upon their journey through CSB’s MBA program. This program would help them facilitate a way to become industry adept professionals.

To know more about Crescent School of Business join, [Official] Crescent School Of Business MBA with Strategy Focus Admission 2022-2024

Read More