GNIOT Final Placements 2022 – Highest International CTC Offered 17.50 LPA

Greater Noida Institute of Technology (GNIOT MBA Institute) is a premier business school established in 2001. Affiliated with DR. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), AICTE and NBA approved, the institute is renowned for its two-year full-time PGDM programme that has been designed with a plan to train students in a holistic manner, focusing not only on discipline-specific training but also on awareness of socio-environmental responsibilities.

The training provided at GNIOT ensures that graduates have the know-how to deal with the ever-changing business environment with sustainable solutions efficiently. Functioning on the tenet of incorporating business realities with classroom learning, GNIOT Institute of Management has diverse Immersion Programmes, Corporate Readiness and Performance Improvement Programmes, Business Awareness Sessions, etc. which enable students to realise their potential fully. Their PGDM curriculum is structured around the latest Industry 4.0 model, focusing on fields like AI, Data Analytics, and BlockChain. The programme is a mix of core courses and elective courses, which facilitates the development of foundational and specialised knowledge. By incorporating case studies, project work, internships, and industry visits, GNIOT also promotes experiential learning; Mentoring from illustrious faculty ensures that students have reliable guides to help them navigate college and professional life.

Thus, over the past 20 years, GNIOT’s curriculum has emphasised the importance of corporate expertise, professional ethics and emotional intelligence. In partnership with 350+ recruiters, the institute makes sure that its students are placed in top companies with rewarding salaries. This is reflected in their most recent placement statistics.

Placement Highlights

The PGDM 2020-2022 batch boasted a100% placement record.

54 companies participated in the recruitment process.

Companies from varied sectors offered a total of 56 opportunities.

The highest international salary offered was ₹17.50 lakh per annum.

The highest domestic salary offered was ₹9 lakh per annum.

The average salary offered stood at ₹5.56 lakh per annum.

The highest achieved salary was ₹8.49 lakh per annum.

Placement Statistics

14% of students were placed as Bank Officers, 12.3% as Associate Admission Counsellor and Executive/ Sr. Executive Customer Delight, respectively and 8.8% as Executives in Client Servicing.



Details of placement positions:

Designation Number of Students Placed Bank Officer Branch Banking 8 Executive/ Sr. Executive – Customer Delight 7 Associate Admission Counsellor 7 Executive – Client Servicing 5 Sales Associate 4 Relationship Manager Privilege 4 Research Associate 3 Sales Manager 3 Management Trainee 3 Business Development Manager – Rural Retail & Micro Insurance 3 Sales Trainee 2 Client Facing Sales Role 2 Equity Dealer 2 Sr. Sales Officer Trainee 1 PCG Advisor & PCG RM 1 Jr. Consultant (Trainee) 1 Finance & Accounts Manager/Sales & Program Manager 1

FAQs

Who were the top recruiters for the PGDM batch of 2020-2022 at GNIOT?



The top recruiters included Blinkit(Grofers), IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd., UpGrad Education Private Limited., and AU Small Finance Bank ltd., to name a few. What was the highest package offered during GNIOT placements 2022?



The highest salary package, which was ₹17.50 lakh per annum, was offered by Khimji Ramdas LLC. What was the average salary offered to GNIOT’s PGDM students?

The average salary offered was ₹5.56 lakh per annum while the highest achieved salary was ₹8.49 lakh per annum.



Which sectors saw the highest placements for PGDM 2020-2022 students



Students found lucrative positions in banking, client servicing, sales, research, business development and more.

What does the general recruitment process look like?



During the recruitment process, students are generally expected to write a test. Upon the clearance of the test, group discussions and personal interviews are scheduled. Placement is secured on the basis of the student’s performance in these tests.



