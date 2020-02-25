How much would it cost to get a PGDM degree from Welingkar (WeSchool) Institute in Mumbai

The Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research can unsurpassably be called one of the best business schools of the country, located in Mumbai which almost stands at par with SP Jain Institute. This college provides quality education to students at a very flexible curricular system which includes part time, full time, executive, distance learning programmes and also a PhD.

This business school provides impeccable education and imparts it to the students via these eight courses which are spread over the course of two years and eight semesters.

Full-time courses offered by Weschool, Mumbai:

Post Graduate Diploma in Management: This course spreads over the span of two years and six trimesters, and the program is a unique concoction of a general management which requires a specialization in the Human Resource, Marketing, Finance and operations. PGDM in E-Business: This programme is also a two year course spanning over six trimesters which is a also full time course with a fusion of business as well as technology which helps the pupils to excel in this ever dynamic corporate workspace. PGDM Business Design: This two year full time programme for postgraduates has come up to offer courses between disciplines which merges the principles of management and design for coming up with innovative solutions. PGDM Research and Business: The in depth understanding of Analytics Technologies, Business Foundation, Qualitative techniques for research Quantitative Techniques as well as approaches toward design thinking is inculcated with this course. PGDM Healthcare: This course helps to provide and inculcate in the students for shaping leaders of the future resonating with healthcare segments via a T-shaped approach to the learning process. PGDM Media and Entertainment: With a deeper understanding and knowledge of the ever changing and ever dynamic entertainment and media business, this two year course digs deep into the students’ understanding of business analytics and media. PGDM Rural Management: For a deeper and clear understanding of the rural themes of business and economy, this full time course spanning for two years provides a transforming education across disciplines to understand rural consumers and customers better. PGDM Retail Management: Offering a blend of practical and theoretical understanding concepts of business sectors in the retail segment which would help the students become better and competent managers with their refined skills. Masters in Management Studies: This is a postgraduate programme which provides the skills which would later cater to all the needs pertaining to the industrial needs, business needs and the societal needs.

Programme fees:

The courses mentioned above have a uniform course fee of INR 11 lakhs for the entire package of two years. The break up is as follows:

A deposit money of 5000 INR which is refundable after the completion of the course. A library deposit of 4000 INR, which is also refundable after completing the course. Hostel fees ranging from 90,000 INR to 1,50,000 INR per annum. Tuition fees ranging from 5,50,000 INR per annum.

We hope this list was helpful for establishing which course you would want to enroll yourself for by having a quick overview of these courses in general.

