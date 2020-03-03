Internship Opportunities Overview at FORE and LBISM Delhi

FORE stands for the Foundation for Organisational Research and Education. The FORE School of Management was established with a vision to make the world a better place by using the creation and sharing of knowledge. The mission of the institute is to achieve leadership in management education, consultancy, research, and development.

The institute has been recognised and accredited by various bodies throughout its existence. They are:

AICTE has approved and accredited the PGDM general course along with PGDM Executive, PGDM in Financial Management, PGDM-IB and FPM courses at the institute.

The NBA (National Board of Accreditation) has accredited the PGDM General and the PGDM-IB course at the institute till June 30, 2020.

In December of 2017, the FORE School of Management was bestowed with the SAQS accreditation for a time span of 5 years.

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has granted equivalence status to a few courses at FORE. The institute’s PGDM-IB course and the PGDM General course are considered to be equivalent to an MBA.

There are various roles which are offered to the students at the FORE School of Management for their internship. They are business development, market research, sales, consulting, pre-sales, etc. Some of the major companies that arrive at the campus to offer internships are Deloitte, United Breweries, Ernst & Young, United Biscuits, Genpact, Expedia, Maruti Suzuki, IDBI, among many others.

This huge variety of internship roles and the number of companies which arrive on campus means that the students have a lot of choices. Many students often secure a PPO or a PPI from these companies.

The Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management (LBISM) Delhi is a dynamic and premier institute in the field of information technology and management. It was established in the year 1995 by the LBSES – Lal Bahadur Shastri Educational Society and has since then emerged as the best B-schools of the country.

The college was established with a vision to inculcate leadership through excellence in the education of technology and management based on value. Its mission is to groom leaders of business who are socially aware and have a worldly outlook, with the support of teaching led by research and various strategic partnerships, both national and international.

The various accreditations that this university has got over the years are:

The PGDM General course and the PGDM Finance course have been accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) for 3 years starting from June 2016.

LBSIM is a member of the Association to Advance Collegiate School of Business (AACSB), which is considered to be among the best accreditation agencies for B-schools.

The AIU (Association of Indian Universities) has granted an equivalence status to the PGDM Finance and the PGDM General courses till June of 2019. These courses are equivalent to an MBA degree.

LBSIM gets over a 100 companies in its campus that offer internships to its students. The average stipend ranges from INR 15,000 to INR 20,000. Most of the companies that come have their roots in Delhi itself while there are quite a few companies from outside the city as well.

