Placement at MDI Murshidabad for 2018–2020

Management Development Institute (MDI) at Murshidabad, West Bengal. The institute was established in 2014 and was inaugurated by the then President of India Pranab Mukherjee. It is accredited by the Association of MBAs, which is an international organization providing accreditation and membership to business schools worldwide.

MDI Murshidabad is a unique management institute that provides business administration education with a particular focus on school in the context of social, economic, political, technological and ecological environment.

The institute offers a Post Graduate Program in Management, which is designed to ensure that students understand their social, environmental, and ethical responsibilities and accordingly implement them through their work as professionals.

Through this program, the institute trains its students to become leaders, create and implement innovative ideas, and propose solutions to critical problems. The program is to be completed in six terms, with each term requiring about 3 months for completion.

Moreover, students can opt for the specialization of their choice, namely Financial Management, Human Resource Management, Marketing Management, and Supply Chain Management.

For the easy integration of students into the professional environment, after the end of the first three terms, students are offered summer internships for practical experience. In addition, to ensure comprehensive and continuous education, the institute follows a continuous evaluation process.

Although the institute is relatively new, MDI Murshidabad aims to provide optimal opportunities to its students. The placement records of the institute have been consistently progressive, with the latest graduating batch of 2018–2020 has received excellent job offers, with 100% placement.

The number of new recruiters partnering with MDI has shown an overwhelming increment. The institute’s record of improvement guarantees the enhancement of recruitment at MDI.

In the recent batch, 76% of students were male, whereas 24% were female. For detailed information on the demographics of the batch, please refer to the following table:

Experience Percent-wise distribution among students Freshers 60% 1–12 months of experience 16% 13–24 months of experience 11% More than 24 months of experience 13%

Undergraduate degree Percent-wise distribution among students Bachelor of Technology 44% Bachelor of Commerce 31% Bachelor of Science 9% Bachelor in Business Administration 11% Others 5%

In addition to the 100% placement record, the packages offered to students speak for the capabilities of the students as well as the institute. The highest package received was INR 2,100,000 per year. Moreover, the average package was INR 1,050,000 per year, whereas the median package offered was INR 1,100,000 per year.

With 42 new recruiters partnering with MDI this year, the institute saw a 66.67% increase in recruiters as compared with the previous batches.

Some of the prominent recruiters for this batch included prestigious organizations, such as Aditya Birla Capital, BrowserStack, Byju’s, Crompton, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Deloitte, Hyundai, Tata Consultancy Services, UpGrad, and many more.

For sector-wise distribution of job offers acquired by the students, please refer to the following table:

Sector Percent-wise distribution among students Information Technology Services 24% Logistics and Supply Chain 5% Fast-Moving Consumer Goods 2% Consulting 11% Banking, Financial Services, and Investment 20% Hospitality 3% Manufacturing 10% Others 25%

