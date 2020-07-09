Management Development Institutes (MDI) – Gurgaon and Murshidabad – Know Everything about them.

The Indian education system stands on the pillars of exceptional academic deliverable and practical exposure. The future leaders are made fit to face the industrial challenges and strengthen their core academic areas.

With rigorous training, internships and learning sessions, aspirants are guided by eminent faculties and mentors to develop relevant skill sets. Moreover, the corporate world requires eminent leaders and team builders who can provide effective strategies and maintain constant business growth rates.

Therefore, the Indian institutions have been working on strengthening their curriculums and academic expertise to deliver the best to the students. The past decade has witnessed the emergence of notable educational institutions in distinct fields.

The Management Development Institute (MDI) is a notable institution which has been maintaining its legacy in the academic sector since the past 45 years. With a well-constructed campus located at Gurgaon, the Management Development Institute falls in the list of top 10 B schools of the country.

The institution has been successfully achieving appreciation for quality management with a prominent placement record. By maintaining the standards of quality education, the authorities have been working exceptionally to provide an exceptional learning experience to the students.

The Management Development Institute was established in the year 1973 with a notable campus located at Gurgaon. The institution has been accredited by the South Asian Quality System in the year 2005.

Therefore, the b-school holds the distinction of achieving the title of the first internationally accredited Indian business school. Moreover, the institution has been accredited by the AMBA as well.

Streamlining curriculum and flexible course delivery has ensured high placement rates over the past years. The industry-relevant programs have also provided consistent success in the recruitment process.

Moreover, the institutions offer exceptional opportunities to students for exchange programs. This is made possible by tie-ups made with universities located in different corners of the world, mainly Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, South Africa, among others.

The campuses work on the support of the internationally and nationally acclaimed faculties and mentors. The strategic locations of the Gurgaon and Murshidabad campus provide prominent exposure to the real corporate world and future opportunities as well.

A glimpse at the Courses offered

The institution offers an exceptional domain in the post-graduation management sector. However, the key programmes offered at both the Gurgaon and Murshidabad centres are listed below.

Post-graduation programme in Management (PGPM)

Post-graduation programme in Human Resources (PGP-HR)

Post-graduation programme in International Management (PGP-IM)

The courses are designed to facilitate the learning abilities of the students supported by a nurturing environment. The managerial competency of the student is developed using a well-structured curriculum and exposure experience.

The real corporate world requires leaders who can effectively work on out-of-the-box strategies and implement them for the growth and success of the company.

The entrepreneurial skills taught at the institution helps students in learning ethical managerial skills, creative brainstorming, global mindset development, etc. among others.

To enrich the capabilities of students, MDI institution board provide exceptional educational support through lectures, webinars, outbound sessions, field visits, live projects, group discussion, etc.

The PGPM course curriculum at both the centres is covered through six terms with every term having a three-month duration. However, compulsory courses are designed for four terms.

The specialisation courses offered by the institution in the second year of the course have also allowed students to exposure further possibilities. The specialisation courses offered are listed below.

Financial management

Human Resources management

Marketing management

Supply Chain management

However, the strength of students opting for the above mentioned depends whether the course would be offered or not. The institution evaluates the progress of students at regular intervals and promotes them accordingly.

A uniform standard of comprehension has been established to support a constructive and healthy competitive environment for the students.

A continuous evaluations system is followed by both institutions to ensure that a well understanding of concepts is delivered. Moreover, the students are judged as per the grade sheets only. Thus, maintaining equality among students from different societal backgrounds.

Admission procedure

The admission procedure at MDI usually begins in September. However, the prevailing global pandemic situation would hinder the general admission schedule. The application process usually closes by the end of November.

The final admission round takes place before confirming the enrolment of students. This final round consists of group discussion session and a personal interview.

The MDI admission takes place through the national CAT examination. The CAT scores are accepted, and annual cut-off lists are released. The cut-offs, as witnessed in the past years falls between a range of 93 to 95.

The students acquiring an overall CAT percentile between these two digits are called for further discussion and interview call. Both the centres follow a similar criterion for the admission process.

Placement opportunities

The placement records so far have been consistently 100 per cent. The placement activity at the campus features some of the most reputed and well-known recruiters from across the nation.

The Gurgaon campus estimated an average salary package of Rs. 20.13 lacs per annum and the highest salary package of Rs. 40.79 lac per annum for the batch of 2017-19.

Moreover, eminent recruiters from companies like American Express, Coca-Cola, Cognizant, ITC Limited, Hp India, Cipla and many others were seen at both the institutional campuses.

Free structure

The fee structure is based on the exposure provided at each campus; the course opted for as well as other parameters like curriculum deliverables.

The fee structure for the post-graduation course is estimated, to begin with, Rs. Twenty lacs and more as per the course chosen. The estimated fee structure at both the campus is listed below.

PGPM 2020-22: Rs. 20,86,667/-

PGP-HRM 2020-22: Rs. 20,86,667/-

PGP-IM 2020-22: Rs. 24,52,667/-

The above fee details are expected to differ from one campus to another and as per different factors and situation. Moreover, the numerical values are simply estimated digits and website details must be checked for the correct numbers

To summarise, a comparison between MDI Gurgaon and MDI Murshidabad is mentioned below. The comparison is made considering the PGPM course offered by both the institutions and other parameters as well.

PARAMTERS MDI GURGAON MDI MURSHIDABAD Year of Establishment 1973 2014 Location The campus is the situation in Sector 17 of Gurgaon, Haryana The campus is located in the Uttar Rama region of the state, Murshidabad, West Bengal. Mode of Transportation Nearest airport- Indira Gandhi International Airport Nearest Railway station- New Delhi Railway station Nearest airport- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport Nearest railway station- Jangipur and Moregram Railway Station Ownership Private institution Private institution Number of Courses offered 6 MBA courses 1 MBA course Highest salary package 2019-20 (PGPM) Rs. 40.79 LPA Rs. 12.00 LPA Fee structure INR 19.82 lakh INR 12.00 lakh Examination accepted CAT CAT Total number of seats (PGPM) 240 180 Duration (PGPM) 2 years 2 years Mode of learning (PGPM) Full-time course Full-time course Course credentials (PGPM) Diploma Diploma Facilities Library Cafeteria Hostel Sports Complex Gym Hospital / Medical Facilities Wi-Fi Campus Shuttle Service Auditorium Music Room Dance Room A/C Classrooms Convenience Store Labs Library Cafeteria Hostel Sports Complex Gym Hospital / Medical Facilities Wi-Fi Campus Shuttle Service Auditorium A/C Classrooms Convenience Store Labs

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam 2020 Discussion

Read More