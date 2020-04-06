FORE School of Management Extends a Helping Hand through the PM-CARES Fund

Foundation for Organizational Research and Education (FORE) School of Management is a business school in New Delhi. The institute is located near prestigious schools in Delhi, such as Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, and Jawaharlal Nehru University.

With a focus on postgraduate education, research training, and consultancy, the institute is ranked among the prestigious management schools, including Indian Institute of Management and India School of Business, in India.

The school admits students based on their scores in the Common Admissions Test, Graduate Management Admission Test, and Xavier Aptitude Test. Moreover, admissions are generally highly competitive. The school offers a two-year full-time Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), Executive PGDM, and Fellow Program in Management.

Through these courses, the institute provides students with a remarkable faculty, excellent placement opportunities, and merit-based scholarships for eligible students for their PGDM courses.

Moreover, FORE is recognized for its legacy of over 6000 alumni working in various countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, China, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and Australia.

With the recent crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic, many organizations in India have shown their solidarity through their help in dealing with many problems, monetary or otherwise. FORE School of Management has pledged to commit INR 1,000,000 to the PM-CARES fund.

Understanding the severity of the pandemic as well as their responsibility as a part of the community, the institute has taken this step to extend their hand to those less privileged and in need. The institute has a sole department for Corporate Social Responsibility, which ensures that FORE plays its role as a responsible factor of the community.

This help is in addition to their regular philanthropic activities. Through this contribution, FORE expresses its solidarity with the nation in its fight against this unprecedented and cataclysmic situation that has affected and continues to affect the wellbeing of the people of India.

