Placement 2020 at IFMR GSB witness a 10% increase in the average salary

Recently, the IFMR Graduate School of Business, Krea University, released its final placement reports for the MBA course, the batch of 2018-20. As per the report, the highest package for the batch is Rs. 13.6 Lacs per annum.

Additionally, the average salary for the batch of 2018-20 witnessed a significant increase to Rs. 9.41 Lacs as compared to 8.67 Lacs in the previous year. The median salary for the batch this year has been stated as Rs. 9.50 Lacs per annum.

The placement report from IFMR GSB proves that skilled talent is always sought after by leading corporations, despite the prevailing challenging circumstances. Moreover, ten offers from amongst the recruited students were upgraded by the recruiters.

If the top 10% of the students from the batch are considered, the average package is Rs. 12.86 Lacs per annum. While for the top 50% of the students, the average package is Rs. 10.60 Lacs per annum.

From the point of view of experience, the average for candidates with previous work experience is Rs. 10 Lacs per annum, whereas, for the freshers, the average package is Rs. 8.9 Lacs per annum.

Considering the ongoing global crisis, the summer internship program of the present batch also reflected significant promise. The highest stipend offered is Rs. 1 Lakh by a consulting MNC, while the average stipend is Rs. 38,400 in comparison to the median stipend of Rs. 30,000.

From the viewpoint of sectors from which placement offers have been made, 48% students have been hired in the BFSI sector, 12% students into consulting, 9% into advertising or media, 7% in IT/ITES, 6% in retail, 5% in FMCG, 5% in the logistics supply chain, and the remaining 8% across various other domains.

From the top 51 recruiters who participated in the internship program, 22 recruiters continued their association with IFMR GSB from previous years, while 29 recruiters participated for the first time.

The leading names include Genpact, HCL, ANZ, Bajaj Finserv, IDFC First Bank, JP Morgan Chase, AMS India, Arrka, Philips, Schneider Electric, Bank of America, Barclays, GIC Housing Finance, HDFC Bank, Accenture, Infosys, Double Down, Care Risk Solution, Deloitte USI, Ernst & Young, CITI, Credit Suisse, Intellipaat, Nielsen, Care Ratings, Crisil, ICICI Prudential Life, Societe Generale, Federal Bank, Fincare, Temenos, Wipro, KPMG, TBRC, and others.

The profiles offered to the current batch of students include Solution Advisor – Risk & Advisory, Deputy Managers, Pre-Sales Consultant, Market Research Solution Advisor, Manager – International Vendors & Logistics, Research Analyst, Management Executive/Trainees, Relationship Managers, Business Analyst, Credit Assessment officer / Credit Risk Analyst, Consultant, Team Lead, Valuations Analyst, CRO Change (Chief Risk Officer) Management Trainees, Analyst Digital, Associate Consultants, Solution Lead, amongst many others.

Starting from the batch of 2017-19, IFMR GSB, Krea University has been offering its MBA program with multiple specializations including Marketing, Operations, Finance, HR, IT, and Strategic Management.

Additional specializations are also available in the form of Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) & Data Sciences (Business Analytics).

IFMR GSB at Krea University moves MBA admissions online

Considering the ongoing national lockdown and the possible extended challenges posed by the Coronavirus pandemic, IFMR GSB has moved its admission process online. By preparing a robust scheduling mechanism and assessment process, the school has decided to complete the admission interviews online starting from 13th April 2020 and completing by 20th April 2020.

The decision to shift the admission process online was taken after conducting several test-runs and mock drills. As the faculty has also been actively involved in the process, the online admission process has been completed in a seamless and hassle-free manner.

The ongoing challenges faced by all business schools have marred the admission process, but IFMR GSB took this decisive step and completed the admission process successfully. Active participation and positive attendance from the participants validated the decision.

As per the admissions team at the IFMR GSB, “The process went smooth with a 90% turnout on the first day of the interview.”.

Staying true to its motto, the university, undeterred by the ongoing crisis, has left no stone unturned to ensure that aspiring students from across the country are able to participate in the admission process.

As a matter of fact, several students who appeared for the online interview hail from remotely located places like Jhabua, Jhansi, Chandanagar, and several others.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for IFMR Graduate School of Business Admissions 2020-22

Read More