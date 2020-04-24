Best MBA Coaching Classes in Mumbai – 2020

The Common Aptitude Test (CAT), XAT, GMAT, SNAP, and IIFT are some of the renowned entrance examinations conducted for entrance in management and business schools in India.

The CAT is a standard examination conducted each year for admission into the following academic year for various management programs. The majority of the prestigious business schools in India, such as Indian Institutes of Management, Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, and Xavier School of Management.

Approximately 200,000 students take the CAT every year, and among these students, a few thousand are admitted into the best management schools in India. The competition is fierce, and the students understand the importance of the examination and are well-aware of the pressure of performing.

The majority of the students opt for external support to prepare for the exam, and selecting an appropriate guide or assistance is also one of the most crucial factors that contribute to students’ success in the examination. In this article, we present details of some of the best CAT preparation institutes in Mumbai.

The Prayas India

The institute primarily offers CAT coaching; however, excellent results have also been noted in XAT, NMAT, and SNAP.

The classed comprise a batch size of 30 students.

CAT classes fees: 37,700

Contact details: 517, 5th Floor, Pearl Plaza, Next to MacDonald’s Opposite Andheri West Railway Station, Andheri West, Maharashtra 400058.

IMS

The institute offers many courses depending on your preference and requirement,such as CATapult Xpress, CAT Maximiser, eMaximiser, MBA Catapult, and Engineer’s MBA.

The batch size at the institute is small.

Contact details:6th Floor, NCL Building, ‘E’ Block, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), (Next to CITY PARK – Garden), Bandra (East), Mumbai – 400051

Career Launcher

The institute offers different programs, including a 1-year program, 6–10-month program, 3–4-month program, CMAT classroom program, and state-level MBA Prep.

They offer coaching for CAT, XAT, and CMAT.

Contact details: Unit No. 14, Fourth Floor, Ajanta Talkies Building, Gulmohar Road, Borivali (West), Mumbai, Maharashtra – 400092

T.I.M.E.

The Triumphant Institute of Management Educationthree types of CAT/MBA courses, namely Classroom program, Test series, and correspondence course.

Contact details: 1st Floor, Kapadia Chambers,82, Old Nagardas Road, Near Chinai College, Andheri (E), Mumbai 400069

CATking

CATking offers preparation courses for various examinations, including CAT, NMAT, CET, and SNAP.

Contact details: Ajanta Industrial Estate, 4th Floor, Flat No.13,Gulmohar Road, Above Vrunda’s Hotel, Opp.Vodafone Gallery,Borivali West, Mumbai – 400092.

Byju’s Classes

Byju’s has established itself as one of the best CAT prep classes with their comprehensive study material, small batch size, and excellent faculty.

They provide prep classes for different exams, including CAT, GMAT, CET, and SNAP.

Contact details: Vimal Udyog Bhavan, 3A, 1st Floor, A Wing, Taikalwadi Marg, Joshi Vadi, Matunga West, Mumbai, 400016

Career Forum

Career Forum is widely known for helping students achieve the best results using excellent strategies, best infrastructure, technologically advanced classrooms, and excellent facilities for preparation.

They offer different programs for preparation, including Focus Premium 09, FocusCAT Premium 10, ICET Prep DL, and PGCET-Prep DL.

Contact details: #3, Alankar Building S.A. Road, Andheri West, Mumbai – 400058

Endeavor Careers Pvt. Ltd.

The institute offers different courses for preparation according to the preference of the students, including CAT Cruise Control, CAT Classic, CAT Ultimatum, CMAT Cruise Control, CMAT Classic, CMAT Ultimatum, CET Cruise Control, CET Classic, CET Ultimatum, GMAT, and GMAT Classic.

Contact details: Address: 40- 45, 1st Floor, Rajaram Estate, Rajaramseth Lad Chowk, Near Dadar (E), Rail, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400014

