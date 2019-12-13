PGCIL Recruitment 2019: Last Date to Apply (22nd December) for Field Engineer Post, Check here How to Apply, Eligibility and Selection Process

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited operates under the aegis of Ministry of Power, Government of India. It is a Central Transmission Utility of India and also a Maharatna Public Sector Enterprise. In order to conduct its operations smoothly, PGCIL recruits various candidates through dedicated recruitment drives.

There is a crucial piece of information available for the candidates looking to start their career with PGCIL. Under the ongoing PGCIL Recruitment 2019, applications are being invited from interested candidates for various vacancies available for the post of Field Engineer and Field Supervisor.

As per the notification published on 11th December 2019, PGCIL has invited application from candidates for a total of 53 vacancies available.

Candidates who are interested in the ongoing PGCIL Recruitment 2019 must log-on to the official website of PGCIL @ www.powergridindia.com and complete their applications as soon as possible.

The last date for completion of the online applications is 22nd December 2019 and under no circumstances will any applications be accepted after the cut-off date.

Therefore the candidates are advised not to wait for the last minute and should instead complete their online applications as soon as possible.

Only those candidates who are able to complete their online application process successfully by 22nd December 2019 will be able to appear for the interview or written test stage.

No separate call letters will be issued to the selected candidates, and all the essential information will be published only on the official website.

Therefore, the candidates are advised to refer to the official website for any information or details pertaining to the selection process. The dates and process for the further rounds of selection will be notified at a later date.

Details of available vacancies under PGCIL Recruitment 2019

The details of the available vacancies are as follows: –

For the post of Field Engineer (Civil) a total of 6 vacancies are available

For the post of Field Engineer (Electrical) a total of 13 vacancies are available.

For the post of Field Supervisor (E&C) a total of 1 vacancy is available.

For the post of Field Supervisor (Civil) a total of 6 vacancies are available.

For the post of Field Supervisor (Electrical) 27 vacancies are available.

Important dates for PGCIL Recruitment 2019

Date Events Publishing of the official notification 11th December 2019 Commencement of online applications 12th December 2019 Closure of the online application 22nd December 2019 Interview and written test To be announced

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – PGCIL Recruitment 2019

Question: When is the last date to submit applications for PGCIL Recruitment 2019?

Answer: The last date for submission of online applications is 22nd December 2019.

Question: Which is the official website of PGCIL Recruitment 2019?

Answer: The official website of PGCIL is www.powergridindia.com

Question: How many total vacancies are available under PGCIL recruitment 2019?

Answer: At total of 53 vacancies are available for the PGCIL Recruitment 2019.

Question: When will the interviews or written exam be conducted ?

Answer: The dates for the interview or written exam will be declared later on by PGCIL

PGCIL Recruitment 2019: Last Date to Apply (22nd December) for Field Engineer Post, Check here How to Apply, Eligibility and Selection Process was last modified:

Read More