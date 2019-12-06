MGCUB Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for Hindi Officer, Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer Posts on 24th December, Check here for Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process

Mahatma Gandhi Central University Bihar (MGCUB) is looking candidates to recruit for the posts of Hindi Officer, Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer. MGCUB has scheduled the walk-in-interview for the same on 24th December 2019.

Vacancy Details

Interested candidates can check below the vacancy released by MGCUB :-

Posts Number of Vacancies Hindi Officer 01 Assistant Engineer – Civil 01 Electrical – Junior Engineer 01 Civil – Junior Engineer 01 Total 04

It is recommended that the candidates should check the details on the official website. The official website of Mahatma Gandhi Central University Bihar (MGCUB) is http://www.mgcub.ac.in/. Candidates would be working at motihari City, Bihar, India.

Eligibility Criteria

It is necessary for the candidates to meet the eligibility criteria laid by the MGCUB. Candidates can check below the educational qualifications required for the posts vacant:-

Hindi Officer – Candidates should have the post master degree of a recognized university in Hindi and English as a compulsory or elective subject at the degree level. Civil – Assistant Engineer – Candidates should have the Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering from any recognized university. Electrical -Junior Engineer – Candidates should have the Bachelor Degree in Electrical Engineering from any recognized university. Candidates should also have at least three years of experience in Supervision of erection and maintenance of Electrical work. Civil Junior Engineer – Candidates should have Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from any recognized university. Candidates should have three years of experience in Supervision of erection or conservation of Civil Works.

Application Procedure

Mahatma Gandhi Central University Bihar is conducting the walk-in-interview on 24th December 2019. Candidates who are willing to work with MGCUB for the posts open can directly attend the walk-in-Interview.

Candidates should carry the application form which can be downloaded from the official website, two passport size photographs and demand draft of the application fee. Candidates would need to carry the original and self-attested copies of the certificates in the walk-in-interview.

