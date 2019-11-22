APSC Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 463 Assistant Engineer (Civil) Post at apsc.nic.in, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process

The Assam Public Service Commission welcomes application for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) under the Public Works Roads Department. The last date to apply for the same is 21/12/2019 during office hours. The other details of the same are given below.

Notification no-No. 49PSC/DR- 5/1/2019-2020

Age Limit-

The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age, and the highest age limit should be 38 years of age as on 01-01-2019.

Pascale-

The candidate’s pay scale shall fall under Rs. 30,000/-1,10,000/-PB 4 with Grade Pay of Rs 12,700/-plus other allowances as admissible under Rules of the Govt. of Assam. 4, respectively.

Eligibility Criteria: –

Educational Qualification: –

(i)The candidate shall hold Bachelors’ Degree in Civil Engineering from an Indian or Foreign University acknowledged by Government. Or

The candidate should have passed Part A and B of the Associate Membership Examination of the Institution of Engineers (India) and possessing a certificate to that outcome from the Institution of Engineers (India).

How to apply?

a.The candidates should thoroughly go through the terms and conditions of the advertisement.

Solely those candidates who fulfill all the terms and conditions of the announcement in respect of the post for which they are applicants shall be considered.

c.The candidates shall have to produce identity proof like Pan Card, Driving License, Passport, Current ID card issued by the educational institutions, Voter ID Card, Aadhar Card (wherever applicable) at the time of Screening/Written Test and Viva- Voice/ Interview.

The candidates should go to the Commission’s website, www.apsc.nic.in regularly. If the Commission decides to hold a written examination/screening test, the syllabus will be uploaded only in the APSC website. The name of the post appealed for should be precisely written in “bold letters” in the Envelope containing the application form, and it should write to the Deputy Secretary, APSC, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-781022. The application form may be received by downloading from the APSC’s website www.apsc.nic.in. Application form DR (New way). g. The last date of receiving duly filled up application form in the Commission’s office is fixed on 21/12/2019 during office hours

APSC Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 463 Assistant Engineer (Civil) Post at apsc.nic.in, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process was last modified:

Read More