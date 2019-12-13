UPSC NDA 2 Result 2019 Declared at upsc.gov.in, Steps How to Check Result

Union Public Service Commission is a statutory body operating under the aegis of the Union Government of India. It is the responsibility of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to select suitable candidates for various available vacancies across different ministries, organisations, and entities operating under the central government. In order to select the most suitable candidates, UPSC conducts various recruitment rives every year.

Recently, UPSC conducted the written examination for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2019 on 17th November 2019 across multiple centres in the country.

Thousands of candidate appeared for the examination and ever since the exam was conducted successfully, candidates have been waiting for any important update for the same.

Now, there is a crucial bit of information for all those candidates who participated in the written examination for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2019.

As per the latest information available by the UPSC, final results for the written exam have now been published on the Official website of UPSC.

Therefore, all the candidates who participated in the UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2019, must log-on to the Official website of UPSC and download their results as soon as possible.

Results have been made available on the official website of UPSC @ www.upsc.gov.in. As per the information, 7034 candidates have been declared as qualified in the written exam.

Important Dates

Date Events Written examination for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2019 17th November 2019 Result declaration for UPSC NDA 2 Exam 12th December 2019 Interviews of selected candidates 2nd July 2020 onwards

Now, all candidates who have been selected in the written exam would now have to appear for the interview round. The interviews will commence from 2nd July 2020.

The interviews will be conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for admission to Army, Air Force, and Naval wings of the National Defence Academy (NDA)’s 144th course and Indian Naval Academy’s 106th course.

The details pertaining to the venue and timings of the interview schedule will be conveyed to the selected candidates through their official email id only. No separate call letters will be issued for that, so the candidates must check their email regularly.

All shortlisted candidates must register for the Indian Army Recruiting website @ www.joinindianarmy.nic.in before 26th December 2019.

How to download the Result

Log-on to the official website of UPSC @www.upsc.gov.in

Now, on the home page, locate the link for the written result for written examination for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2019

This will open the PDF of the result for you.

Check your details in the list and also download the file and take a printout for future reference.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – UPSC NDA 2 Result 2019

Question: When will the interview round start?

Answer: Interview round will start from 2nd July 2020 onwards.

Question: How to download the result for UPSC NDA 2 Exam?

Answer: Must log-on to the official website of UPSC @ www.upsc.gov.in to download the result.

Question: How many candidates have been shortlisted for the interview stage?

Answer: Total of 7034 candidates have been declared as qualified.

Question: When was the result for written exam declared?

Answer: Result for the written exam was declared on 12th December 2019.

