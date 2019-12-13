HIL Recruitment 2019: Apply for Latest Job Notification of Hindi Officer, Electrical and IT Engineer, Commercial and Accounts Posts at hil.gov.in, Steps How to Apply

There is a crucial bit of information for candidates looking to start a career with HIL (India ) Limited. HIL Delhi has invited applications from interested candidates for various vacancies available with the organisation for various positions.

The available vacancies pertain to the profile of Hindi Officer, Engineer Electrical and IT, Officer Commercial and Accounts. Candidates who are interested in applying for the advertised vacancies must send their completed application forms along with all essential documents either through speed post or through the registered post within 21 days of the publication of the notification.

As the notification for HIL Delhi Recruitment 2019 was published on 6th December 2019, so the candidates can submit their applications latest by 27th December 2019.

No applications will be accepted the 27th December 2019 under any circumstances, so the candidates must not wait for the last minute and should instead send their applications as soon as possible.

To apply for the advertised vacancies, candidates must download the prescribed application format from the website of HIL (India) Ltd. @ www.hil.gov.in.

The completed application form, filled correctly and accurately, as well as all necessary educational certificates, experience certificates, and other essential documents, should be placed inside a sealed envelope with the position being applied for superscribed at the top.

The envelope for the post of an officer can be sent to the General Manager (HR and Admin), HIL (India) Limited, SCOPE Complex, Core-6, 2nd Floor, 7 Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003. Applications for other posts must be mailed to the Deputy General Manager, (AR&A), HIL (India) Limited, Ramayana, Distt. Raigad – 410207, Maharashtra.

No postal delays will be considered therefore, it is the responsibility of the candidates to ensure that the application is received on time.

Any incomplete applications, wrong details, applications without documents or applications received after the cut-off date will be rejected without any separate intimation sent to the candidate.

Selection Procedure

Final selection of the candidates for the advertised vacancies will be based on their performance in the interview and/ or written test conducted by the selection body.

Application Fee

The application fee has to be paid via demand draft drawn in favour of HIL (India) Limited and should be payable at New Delhi.

Application fee for unreserved category and OBC category candidates is Rs. 500.

Application fee for SC/ST/PwD candidates is exempted

Vacancies available

Hindi Officer – 01 Vacancy

Engineer Electrical – 01 Vacancy

Engineer (IT) – 01 Vacancy

Officer (Accounts) – 02 Vacancies

Officer (Commercial) – 01 Vacancy

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – HIL Recruitment 2019

Question:What is the last date for submission of applications?

Answer: No applications will be accepted the 27th December 2019 under any circumstances

Question: How many total vacancies are available?

Answer: A total of 6 vacancies are available with HIL (India) Limited.

Question: What is the selection procedure to be followed for these vacancies?

Answer: Final selection of all the candidates will be based on their performance in the interview or written test conducted by the selection body.

Question: What is the application fee payable for the HIL Recruitment 2019 application for the SC/ST candidates?

Answer: Application fee for SC/ST is waived off.

HIL Recruitment 2019: Apply for Latest Job Notification of Hindi Officer, Electrical and IT Engineer, Commercial and Accounts Posts at hil.gov.in, Steps How to Apply was last modified:

Read More