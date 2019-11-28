BEL Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 5 Contract Engineer Post at bel-india.in, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Eligibility and Selection Process

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is a government-owned company that manufactures electronics for the armed personnel and aerospace. It has nine factories across the country. Through a recent notification, the company has announced 5 vacancies for the post of Contract Engineers.

Important Information

Post Name: Contract Engineer

Education Requirement:

Tech/B.E. in Computer Science from any recognized university in India First Class pass for General/OBC/EWS Pass Class for ST/SC

Of vacancies: 5

Location: Pauri Garwal

Salary: Rs. 23,000 per month

The candidates must have atleast one year of experience in any of the following:

Web portal designing and development using Java

IP Networking

VoIP and SIP Protocol

DB Design- ORACLE, Knowledge of SQL, etc.

Linux Operating System

Java programming

Important Dates

Start date of Online Application: 27th November 2019

Last Date of Online Application: 17th December 2019

Age Limit:

General: 27 Years

OBC: 30 Years

SC/ST: 32 Years

Physically Handicapped: 37 Years

Selection Process

The interested candidates will have to appear for an Interview and a written test. The selections will be made on the basis of their performance.

How To Apply

The interested candidates must apply for the post online, through the official website, www.bel-india.in. No other mode or method of application will be accepted.

Visit the official website- bel-india.in Under “Careers and recruitments”, select the appropriate link. Fill the application form, thus provided. Click on “Submit”. Post that, a username and the password will be generated. Please save that because you will need it to download the admit card later.

On the day of the written test, the candidates must bring their original certificates, self-attested xerox copies and a recent coloured passport-size photograph. The position is open for Indian nationals only. For candidates who currently work with Indian defense or with any of the government ministries/departments, must bring a NO OBJECTION CERTIFICATE at the time of the interview.

BEL Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 5 Contract Engineer Post at bel-india.in, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Eligibility and Selection Process was last modified:

Read More