BEL Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 5 Contract Engineer Post at bel-india.in, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Eligibility and Selection Process
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is a government-owned company that manufactures electronics for the armed personnel and aerospace. It has nine factories across the country. Through a recent notification, the company has announced 5 vacancies for the post of Contract Engineers.
Important Information
- Post Name: Contract Engineer
- Education Requirement:
- Tech/B.E. in Computer Science from any recognized university in India
- First Class pass for General/OBC/EWS
- Pass Class for ST/SC
- Of vacancies: 5
- Location: Pauri Garwal
- Salary: Rs. 23,000 per month
The candidates must have atleast one year of experience in any of the following:
- Web portal designing and development using Java
- IP Networking
- VoIP and SIP Protocol
- DB Design- ORACLE, Knowledge of SQL, etc.
- Linux Operating System
- Java programming
Important Dates
Start date of Online Application: 27th November 2019
Last Date of Online Application: 17th December 2019
Age Limit:
General: 27 Years
OBC: 30 Years
SC/ST: 32 Years
Physically Handicapped: 37 Years
Selection Process
The interested candidates will have to appear for an Interview and a written test. The selections will be made on the basis of their performance.
How To Apply
The interested candidates must apply for the post online, through the official website, www.bel-india.in. No other mode or method of application will be accepted.
- Visit the official website- bel-india.in
- Under “Careers and recruitments”, select the appropriate link.
- Fill the application form, thus provided.
- Click on “Submit”.
- Post that, a username and the password will be generated.
- Please save that because you will need it to download the admit card later.
On the day of the written test, the candidates must bring their original certificates, self-attested xerox copies and a recent coloured passport-size photograph. The position is open for Indian nationals only. For candidates who currently work with Indian defense or with any of the government ministries/departments, must bring a NO OBJECTION CERTIFICATE at the time of the interview.