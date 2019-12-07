OSSTET 2019: Check for More Details on bseodisha.nic.in; apply online on osstet.co.in

OSSTET 2019

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has now released the notification for the OSSTET 2019. OSSTET is short form for Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test; therefore, candidates who are interested in teaching jobs can go through the instructions on the official website. The official website is bseodisha.nic.in and application form begins from 07th December 2019.

Important Dates

Candidates who are interested should note the following important dates for OSSTET 2019 recruitment: –

The beginning of application form from the official website 07th December 2019. Last Date to submit the application form along with the application fees is 16th December 2019. BSE Odisha will announce the date the examination and release of admit card later on the official website.

The official website to get more details on the exam is http://www.bseodisha.nic.in/ .

Eligibility Criteria

It is mandatory for the candidates to meet the eligibility criteria before they apply for the OSSTET 2019 recruitment process. They are as follows: –

The board has not specified the age limit for the open position. However, the candidate must have the required academic qualifications.

It is necessary that the candidate can read and write in Odia language which means candidates must have either passed Odia at HSC level from BSE Odisha or any of the other state boards or CBSE, ICSE with Odia as first, second or third language.

Candidates must have passed the Odia till class 7 level of BSE Odisha, for those who are applying for the language teachers like Hindi, Sanskrit, Telugu, Urdu, Etc.

Application Procedure

Candidates can visit the official website and application form will be available from 07th December 2019 from 12 noon onwards.

Candidates can fill the application form with all the necessary details and pay fees online through any of the online modes before 16th December 2019. It should be noted the offline forms will not be accepted by BSE, Odisha.

