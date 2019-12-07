CTET 2019 Exam on 8th Dec: Important Instructions to be Followed

CTET 2019

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has schedule to held the Central Teacher Eligibility Test CTET 2019 on 8th December 2019, Sunday. It is considered as an important exam for all those who aspire to be teachers. There are almost 28,32,119 candidates who will appear in examination in 110 cities with 2935 exam centres. There will be around 4012 independent observers and 789 Board Representatives for the smooth transaction of examination.

Important information

Some of the guidelines are given below:

Candidate should download and print the Admit Card as the entry to the examination hall would only be through admit card.

It is mandatory for the candidate to bring the photo ID proof along with the admit Card.

Candidates would need to bring their own ball point pen either black or blue only.

Any electronic gadgets like mobile, iPad, and any other gadgets in the examination hall.

Candidates would also be not allowed to carry things like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen drives, Eraser, Calculator, Log Table, Electronic Pen/scanner, Cardboard.

Candidates should reach the examination centre well before the time printed on the admit card. Late entry is strictly not allowed.

Candidates would not be allowed to carry Wallets, goggles, handbags, health bands, etc.

Candidates should wear the light-coloured clothes. Religious headgear and jewellery is allowed. There is no strict dress code for the CTET 2019 but candidate should be in decent dress.

There will be thoroughly checking of candidates before they enter the examination hall.

Candidates are requested to reach the centre 90 minutes before the allotted time.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is https://ctet.nic.in/ .

There are certain guidelines that the candidate would need to follow. Candidates who will be found in any unfair means of communication or misconduct of guidelines, the board will cancel the examination for that candidate.

