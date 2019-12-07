Northeast Frontier Railway 2019 Recruitment: Apply Online for Scouts and Guides Quota on indianrailways.gov.in

Northeast Frontier Railway 2019 Recruitment

Northeast Frontier Railway has come out with a career news as the recruitment notification for scouts and guides quota 2019-2020 employment notice no 02/2019. The last date and time for this recruitment is January 7, 2020 is 5:30 pm. However, the last date for remote location candidates will be January 17, 2020.

Important Dates:

Name of the Event Dates The last date to apply for the post 7th January 2020 Candidates residing in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu Kashmir, Lakshadweep etc. can submit the application by 17th January 2020

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is https://nfr.indianrailways.gov.in/ .

Pay Scale:

NFR will fill two posts in level 2 and one in level 1, in grade pay Rs 1900 and Rs 1800 against scouts and guides quota. Such candidates with scouts or guides qualifications can apply in offline mode by filling and sending the application form attached to the notification.

Eligibility Criteria:

For the level one spots, candidates should be minimum of 18 years old, and the upper age limits are 33, 36, 38 years for UR, OBC, SC/ST sections. Candidates should be passed 10th standard. with NAC from NCVT, or 10th pass with ITI for appointment in civil engineering, mechanical, electrical, signal and telecommunications, and catering departments. For other departments, class 10th pass or ITI or equivalent can apply.

For the second level posts, candidates with 12th pass qualification with at least 50% marks in aggregate can apply for recruitment process. However, the marks limit does not apply to SC, ST, ex-servicemen and candidates with higher qualification in their resume. For the junior clerk cum typist post, accounts clerk cum typist post, a typewriting speed of 30 wpm in English or 25 wpm in Hindi is also needed. For artisans in technical category, candidates with a matriculation qualification and ITI are eligible.

