AHSEC HS 2nd Year Exam 2019 Starts from 12th February; Check Details on ahsec.nic.in

AHSEC HS 2nd Year Exam 2019

According to reports, the second-year exam of Assam HS or Class 12 exam will be held on 19th of February, 2020. The Council of the Assam Higher Secondary Education, also known as AHSEC released the HS routine or the annual examinations date sheet today. According to this schedule that was released by a media house based in Assam, the second-year examinations of HS will be held till the date 14th of March, 2020.

The second year AHSEC HS exam is said to start with the English subject and then will end with Home Sciences. The HS second year exams of the previous year started on February 12, 2019 and then it ended on 14th March of the same year. The results were published by the AHSEC on 25th of May.

Every year, about more than two lakh students sit for the Assam HS examinations. The examinations will be essentially divided into two sessions. The first session will be in the morning and the second session will be in the afternoon. This will span for about 18 days throughout the month.

Next year, in the month of January, the practical examinations will be held. Details regarding registration and other information concerning AHSEC HS exams will be made available on their official portal at the following link provided: www.ahsec.nic.in .

On the other hand, the HSLC exams or Class 10 exams will be held in the month of February by SEBA (Secondary Education Board of Assam). This exam will start on 10th of February and will end on 29th of February.

Meanwhile, since the Board is yet to reveal date sheets for both Class 10 and 12 students of the CBSE, higher secondary education board and national level secondary examination board, the wait continues.

