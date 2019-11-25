OSSSC Recruitment 2019 Notification Released on osssc.gov.in, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Important Dates

Odisha Subordinate Services Selection Board, commonly known as OSSSC, is a recruitment body established in the Indian state of Odisha for the purpose of carrying out recruitment for Group-C civil posts and services. In order to establish a uniform system of recruitment, OSSSC conducts examinations and tests in an orderly manner. The evaluation of such tests and relevant interviews are also carried out by OSSSC itself.

For informing people about vacancies and recruitment drives, OSSSC makes the use of its online website. According to a recent notification released by the board on its website, dated 22nd November 2019, some new vacancies have been announced. Interested candidates must check out the details for this recruitment drive.

The notification invites applications for the post of Forest Guard by the Odisha Subordinate Services Selection Board. There are a total of 806 vacancies. The details of the vacancy is available on the official notification. In order to download the notification, one can follow the steps as stated below –

Visit the official website of OSSSC, which is https://www.osssc.gov.in/ Go the ‘Recruitment’ tab and click on the ‘Notification’ option. Click on the link which reads “Inviting applications for recruitment to the post of Forest Guard.” Save the notification on the computer.

The application process for the recruitment is yet to start. The online application will begin from 29th November 2019, with candidates having a month to complete the application process. Thus, the applications will be over on 29th December 2019. Candidates will be able to pay their application fee till 6th January 2020.

The eligibility criteria necessary for the candidates to apply for the post of Forest Guard is as follows –

Candidates should have passed High school/10+2 from a recognised school.

Minimum age for making the application is 18 years.

Maximum age for making the application is 32 years.

It is advised that the candidates make the application only if they are eligible for the post. Once the application is made, candidates will have to go through several stages of selection. The selection process will entail a written examination, followed by a physical test and a personal interview. The dates of the written examination will soon be updated on the website.

In order to make the application, candidates can follow the steps as stated below –

Step-1: Visit the official website of OSSSC, which is stated above.

Step-2: New candidates will have to click on the ‘Register’ option on the top of the home page.

Step-3: Once the candidates have registered, they must return to the homepage and log in with their credentials.

Step-4: After logging in, the details on the application form should be filled in carefully.

Step-5: Candidates will be required updates their scanned photo and signature according to the prescribed size.

Step-6: Make the payment of the application fees through the online payment mode only.

Step-7: Submit the application form and save it. One can also take a printout of the application form.

One must wait for the online application portal to be active and keep a close check on the official website of OSSSC for regular updates.

OSSSC Recruitment 2019 Notification Released on osssc.gov.in, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Important Dates was last modified:

Read More