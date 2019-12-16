OSSSC Jr Clerk and Jr Assistant Admit Card 2019 Out Today on osssc.gov.in, Exam on 22nd Dec

OSSSC Jr Clerk and Jr Assistant Admit Card 2019

The Admit Card for the Jr Clerk and Jr Assistant exam has been released by the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC). Candidates applied for this OSSSC Jr Clerk and Jr Assistant 2019 exam can download their admit card from the official website of OSSSC.

The exam for the post of Jr Clerk and Jr Assistant by the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) is being scheduled to be held on 22nd December 2019. The timing of the exam will be from 10 am to 5 pm. The OSSSC Jr Clerk and Jr Assistant exam will be held across the state at various exam centres.

The downloading process of the admit card started from 15th December 2019 and will continue till the date of the exam. Candidates can download their OSSSC Jr Clerk and Jr Assistant 2019 admit card by providing their credentials like user ID and Password.

The official website to get more important details on the OSSSC Jr Clerk Jr Assistant 2019 exam and download its admit card is www.osssc.gov.in .

Steps to download OSSSC Jr Clerk Jr Assistant Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website OSSSC as mentioned above.

Click on the “OSSSC Admit Card 2019 to download Jr Clerk Jr Assistant Admit Card 2019” available on the home page.

Enter your registration credentials – registration ID and Password.

Check and download the OSSSC Jr Clerk and Jr Assistant admit card after providing the correct credentials and submitting.

Take a print of the OSSSC Jr Clerk and Jr Assistant admit card for future use.

The direct web link to download the OSSSC Jr Clerk and Jr Assistant 2019 admit card is here, Direct Link for OSSSC Jr Clerk Jr Assistant Admit Card 2019.

Exam Pattern:

MCQ type OMR based exam in the written exam which will for total 385 marks.

Question will be based on the 12th standard and

The total time allotted for the test to complete is 5.5 hours.

Questions will be there from, Language Test (85 Marks), Objective General Knowledge (100 Marks), Objective Mathematics (100 Marks) and Basic Computer Skills (Objective) 100 Marks).

