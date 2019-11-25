Ministry of Ayush Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 66 LDC and UDC Posts on ayush.gov.in, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Eligibility Criteria

The autonomous body called Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) under the Department of AYUSH, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, acts as a recruitment body whenever any vacancies are announced. The main aim of establishment of CCRAS is to carry out such research and study in the field of science that can contribute somehow to the growth and development of Ayurvedic studies.

Recently, CCRAS has announced the recruitment drive for several Group C posts. Interested candidates must definitely take a look at the opportunities and go through the requirements for making the application.

The vacancies that have been notified by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences are for the post of Clerks (Group C) in the Ministry of AYUSH. There are a total of 66 vacancies for this post. Here are the details about the vacancy of clerks –

Upper Division Clerk (UDC): 14 vacancies

Lower Division Clerk (LDC): 52 vacancies

For any of these posts, candidates can start making their applications as the application process has already started for these posts on 20th November 2019. Interested persons must make the applications fast as the last date for making the application is 19th December 2019. No more applications will be accepted after this date.

In order to make the applications through the online mode, candidates make use of any of the following websites –

Once the candidates visit any of these links, they will have to fill up their form online and submit it by making an application fee of Rs 100/- Those from scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, persons with disabilities and women need not pay an application fee.

Before making the application, it is suggested that the applicants check out the eligibility criteria necessary for these posts. One may note some of the following criteria –

For Upper Division Clerk, candidates need to have a degree from a recognised university For Lower Division Clerk, candidates need to be 12th pass or equivalent from a recognised university and school. Applicants for LDC should also have a typing speed 35 w.p.m. in English and 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on a computer. The minimum age for making the application for both the post is 18 years. The maximum age for making the application is 27 years.

As a part of the selection process, candidates applying for the post of both LDC and UDC have to go through a written test. The written test for both these posts will be conducted on the same, but in different sessions, as will be notified by the CCRAS. For the post of Lower Division Clerk, candidates will also have to appear for a typing test, which will be conducted after the results of the written test has been announced.

