OSSSC Junior Clerk and Junior Assistant Exam Date 2019 Revised, Check here for OSSSC Revised Date and Exam Pattern

Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the final examination date for the posts of Jr Clerk Assistant Examination. Candidates who have applied for OSSSC examination can check the official website for the revised exam date. The official website of Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission is osssc.gov.in

Revised Date

Candidates who are preparing for OSSSC examination should know that the examination date has been preponed. The examination will now held during the first week of the December. Earlier the exam date for OSSSC Jr Clerk Jr Assistant posts was 08th December 2019 but now the revised examination date is 22nd December 2019. As per the notification by OSSSC, the date has been rescheduled due to the dates with other recruitment examination. It is due to fact considered the grievances of the candidates in this regards.

Exam Pattern

The written examination for the selection of the posts is extremely important and therefore candidate should know the exam pattern. The written examination for OSSSC Jr Clerk Jr Assistant Posts will consists of Multiple choice questions in OMR Based examination. The question will be based on the 12th Standard, so candidates can prepare accordingly. The question paper will be of total 385 marks and the duration of the exam will be 5.5 hours.

Candidates can see below the exam pattern for the recruitment of posts:-

Section Allotted Marks Language Test 85 General Knowledge 100 Mathematics 100 Basic Computer Skills 100 Total 385

Candidates who will clear the written examination will be eligible for the practical test. There are total of 1747 vacancies for the posts of Junior Clerk/ Junior Assistant under general and special recruitment drive for ST/SC of different departments of Odisha Government. It is mandatory for the candidates to check the official website for all the recent updates about the examination.

