Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2019 Notification Released: Apply Online for 1847 Vacancies at mahapolice.gov.in, Check here Steps How to Apply

Government of Maharashtra is, just like every year again down for the recruitment process of Maharashtra Police, 2019. It is always in the look-out for fresh and deserving candidate every year and conducts a drive to let candidates compete and make it to the post.

It has recently issued the notification stating the recruitment drives, which shall be conducted for the post of Armed Police Constable under SRPF, Constable Drive under Home Department, District and Railway. Candidates who are willing to apply for the same need to go through the procedure precisely.

Dates to remember

Candidates need to note down that the procedure for applying for the post will kick start from 2nd December, sharp at 7 PM. The application will be open all the while till 22nd December 2019. The procedure will close shortly after 11:59 PM. Candidates are requested to apply on or before the due date, in order to be able to attend the examination.

Educational requirement

Educational qualification of 12th standard is marked as necessary; however, details information can be found the official notification of the Government.

Post vacancy details

A total number of 1847 posts are available to be filled up, and the categorization is done in the below-given way.

District and Railway Police Constable Driver

Bruhnmumbai -156

Thane City – 116

Nagpur City- 87

New Mumbai – 103

Amrawati City- 19

Aurangabad City- 24

Lohmarg Mumbai- 18

Raigad 27-

Sindhudurg- 20

Ratnagiri- 44

Sangali – 77

Solapur Rural – 41

Jalana- 25

Beed-36

Usmanabad- 33

Latur- 06

Nagpur Rural- 28

Bhandara- 36

Vardha- 37

Akola- 34

Buldhana- 52

SRPF Armed Police Constable

Pune SRPF1- 74

Pune SRPF 2- 29

Nagpur SRPF 2- 117

Dound SRPF 5- 57

Dound SRPF 7- 43

New Mumbai SRPF 11- 27

Aurangabad SRPF14- 17

Gondia SRPF15- 38

Akola SRPF 18- 176

Jalgaon SRPF19-250

Fee to be paid

Candidates, who belong to the category of general, are required to pay up a fee of Rs. 450/- in order to apply for the test, and other candidates, who belong to the category of SC and ST need to pay up a fee of Rs.350/- in order to apply for the test.

Procedure and way to apply

Candidates, who are interested to apply for the post, need to do so through the online medium. They are requested to visit the Mahaparisksha Official Website, before the due date. Candidates will have to dodge two stages in order to get selected for the post. The first stage will be a written exam and then interview.

