MAHAGENCO Recruitment 2019: Apply for 121 Vacancies at mahagenco.in, Check here Steps How to Apply and Important Dates

Maharashtra State Power Generation Company, also known as MAHAGENCO or MSPGC, is a body that generates large volumes of electricity and power and looks into its supplies. It is the second-largest power generating body in India. The MAHAGENCO was formerly a part of the Maharashtra State Electricity Board. However, it was established as a separate independent body in 2005.

The MAHAGENCO functions in a very organised manner and has employees of various ranks. Any vacancies in the body are notified by it on its official website for recruitment. One can thus look out for recruitment opportunities by MAHAGENCO from time to time.

According to its most recent recruitment notification, MAHAGENCO will be carrying out the recruitment for various posts in 2019-20. The notification for vacancies was released the MAHAGENCO on the official website on 28th November 2019. Interested candidates have been invited to apply from the same date itself. There are a total of 121 vacancies for more than 15 posts.

The following are the names of the posts along with the vacancies available in each post –

Executive Chemist : 1 vacancy

Senior Chemist : 19 vacancies

Lab Chemist : 25 vacancies

Junior Lab Chemist : 19 vacancies

Programmer : 2 vacancies

Assistant programmer : 2 vacancies

Deputy Chief Officer : 2 vacancies

Driver cum Fire Engine Operator : 18 vacancies

General Manager (F&A) : 1 vacancy

Assistant General Manager (F&A) : 1 vacancy

Senior Manager (F&A) : 3 vacancies

Manager (F&A) : 8 vacancies

Deputy Manager (F&A) : 14 vacancies

Assistant General Manager (HR) : 1 vacancy

Senior Manager (HR) : 2 vacancies

Manager (HR) : 4 vacancies

Deputy Manager (HR) : 5 vacancies

The maximum age limit for applying for any of the above posts is either 38 or 40 years. Candidates must also check out the educational qualification for each of the posts and apply only if they match the eligibility criteria before they make the application.

The last date for submitting the applications is 18th December 2019. One must make sure that they print out their application form which can be done till 2nd January 2020. The payment of the application fee should only be through the online mode and must be paid within 18th December 2019 itself. Candidates will then have to appear for an online examination. This exam is likely to take place writing in December 2019 and January 2020.

