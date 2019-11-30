HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • LIC Assistant Prelims Result 2019 Declared on licindia.in, Mains Exam on 22nd Dec

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    LIC Assistant Prelims Result 2019: Candidates can check their result declared on the official website of LIC, licindia.in.

    LIC Assistant Prelims Result 2019
    LIC Assistant Prelims Result 2019

    The result of exam for the post of Assistant has been released by the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). Candidates appeared in this exam can check their results through the official website of LIC.

    Candidates were waiting for this result for so long. The result has been released in the format of a PDF file where candidates would be able to check their roll number if they are qualified.

    Candidates would be able to check Zone-wise Assistant Result for Northern Zone, Western Zone of India, North Central Zone, East Central Zone, Eastern Zone, Central Zone, South Central Zone and Southern Zone.

    The official website to get more details on the results and LIC Assistant 2019 exam is www.licindia.in.

    LIC Assistant Result 2019: Download Division-Wise

    Region Wise Result Download links

    Ajmer , Agra , Begusarai , Asansol , Bhopal , Belgaum , Chennai 1 &2 , Ahmedabad , Amritsar , Aligarh , Behrampur , Bardhman , Bilaspur , Bangaluru 1 &2 , Coimbatore , Amaravati , Bikaner , Allahabad , Bhagalpur-Bihar , Bongaigaon , Gwalior , Dharwad , Ernakulam , Aurangabad , Chandigarh , Bareilly , Bhubaneshwar , Guwahati , Indore , Hyderabad , Kottayam , Bhavnagar , Delhi,  Dehradun-UK , Cuttack , Howrah , Jabalpur , Kadapa , Kozhikode , Gandhinagar , Jaipur , Faizabad , Hazaribaug , Jalpaiguri , Raipur , Karimnagar , Madurai , Nashik , Jalandhar , Gorakhpur , Jamshedpur , Jorhat , Satna , Machallipatnam , Salem , Kolhapur , Jodhpur , Haldwani-UK , Muzaffarpur , KMDO-2 , Shahdol , Mysore , Thanjavur ,  MDO-1 , Karnal , Kanpur , Patna 1 , KSDO , Nellore , Thiruanantapuram , Nadiad , Ludhiana , Lucknow , Patna 2 , Kharagpur , raichur , Thrissur , Nagpur , Rohtak , Meerut , Sambalpur , Silchar , Rajahmundry , Tirunelveli , Nanded , Shimla , Varanasi , Bhagalpur-Jharkhand , Shimoga , Vellore , Pune 1 , Srinagar , Dehradun-UP , Udipi , Rajkot , Udaipur , Haldwani (UP) , Vishakhapattanam , Thane , Delhi-Haryana , Warangal , Satara .

    Also read, LIC Assistant Prelims Exam Analysis.

    Steps to Download LIC Assistant Result 2019:

    • Visit the LIC Official website as mentioned above.
    • Click on the ‘Recruitment of Assistants -2019’ under Careers Section present on home page.
    • You will get redirected to the “PRELIMINARY- RESULT DIVISIONWISE” link on the page.
    • Select the state for which you have appeared in the exam.
    • You will get to see a PDF file opened up.
    • Check the result by your Roll Number on the page.

    Candidates qualified will be able to appear for LIC Assistant Mains 2019 exam. The LIC Assistant 2019 mains exam is scheduled to be on 22nd December 2019.

    LIC Assistant Mains Exam is an objective type exam carrying 200 Marks. For more updates, stay tuned to the official website of LIC.

    Stay connected with other applicants through our group, LIC Assistant 2019.

    Read Next

    Bihar BSEB STET 2019: Application Re-Open on 20th December at bsebstet2019.in, Check here for more Details
    Bihar BSEB STET 2019, Bihar School Examination Board Re-open Application Window for State Teachers Eligibility Test on 20th December. Candidates can apply from official website bsebstet2019.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Admission Session Begin from 1st January 2020, Check here for Selection Process
    IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Indian Institute of Science Bangalore Admission Session begin from 1st January 2020, Candidates can apply from official website iisc.ac.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: Apply for 75 Various Posts at wbhealth.gov.in , Get Details about Eligibility Criteria and Vacancy
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: District Health & Family Welfare Samiti, Hooghly invite Application for 75 Staff Nurse, Sahayika, Yoga Instructor & Others at wbhealth.gov.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) Recruitment 2019: Apply for Group General Manager Post at tcil-india.com, Steps How to Apply
    TCIL Recruitment 2019: Telecommunications Consultants India Limited Invite Application for Group General Manager Post. Candidates can apply from official website tcil-india.com
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2019-20 Released, Check here for more details
    CBSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet Board Exam 2019-20, Central Board of Secondary Education announced, Candidates can check official website cbse.nic.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours