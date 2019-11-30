LIC Assistant Prelims Result 2019 Declared on licindia.in, Mains Exam on 22nd Dec

LIC Assistant Prelims Result 2019

The result of exam for the post of Assistant has been released by the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). Candidates appeared in this exam can check their results through the official website of LIC.

Candidates were waiting for this result for so long. The result has been released in the format of a PDF file where candidates would be able to check their roll number if they are qualified.

Candidates would be able to check Zone-wise Assistant Result for Northern Zone, Western Zone of India, North Central Zone, East Central Zone, Eastern Zone, Central Zone, South Central Zone and Southern Zone.

The official website to get more details on the results and LIC Assistant 2019 exam is www.licindia.in.

LIC Assistant Result 2019: Download Division-Wise

Steps to Download LIC Assistant Result 2019:

Visit the LIC Official website as mentioned above.

Click on the ‘Recruitment of Assistants -2019’ under Careers Section present on home page.

You will get redirected to the “PRELIMINARY- RESULT DIVISIONWISE” link on the page.

Select the state for which you have appeared in the exam.

You will get to see a PDF file opened up.

Check the result by your Roll Number on the page.

Candidates qualified will be able to appear for LIC Assistant Mains 2019 exam. The LIC Assistant 2019 mains exam is scheduled to be on 22nd December 2019.

LIC Assistant Mains Exam is an objective type exam carrying 200 Marks. For more updates, stay tuned to the official website of LIC.

